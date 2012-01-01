Jamie Rutherford posted a bogey-free round of 6-under-par 35-32=67 in the first round of the Open de Portugal at Morgado G&CC; he was one of the last to complete his lap before the threat of thunder and lightning called a halt to Thursday's play with 21 players yet to tee off.

The rookie Englishman is making his seventh appearance of the season and will be hoping the strong start helps him break a run of six missed cuts since he opened the campaign with T56 in the Alfred Dunhill Championship. In among that stretch he did venture on to the Challenge Tour to post T20 in the Kenya Open so with this being a co-santioned event there is a thread of form there. He was solid on the front nine Thursday, posting eight pars with a sole birdie at the third. But the back nine was lit up with red at 10, 12, 13, 14 and 16. It leaves him four back of the early clubhouse leader Matt Wallace and he can expect a long wait on Friday until he returns to the course with so much of the first round action still to play. The golf will resume at 8:30 local time on Friday morning.