Article Results
Jamie Rutherford
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 4/25/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 196
Latest News
Recent News
Jamie Rutherford posted a bogey-free round of 6-under-par 35-32=67 in the first round of the Open de Portugal at Morgado G&CC; he was one of the last to complete his lap before the threat of thunder and lightning called a halt to Thursday's play with 21 players yet to tee off.
The rookie Englishman is making his seventh appearance of the season and will be hoping the strong start helps him break a run of six missed cuts since he opened the campaign with T56 in the Alfred Dunhill Championship. In among that stretch he did venture on to the Challenge Tour to post T20 in the Kenya Open so with this being a co-santioned event there is a thread of form there. He was solid on the front nine Thursday, posting eight pars with a sole birdie at the third. But the back nine was lit up with red at 10, 12, 13, 14 and 16. It leaves him four back of the early clubhouse leader Matt Wallace and he can expect a long wait on Friday until he returns to the course with so much of the first round action still to play. The golf will resume at 8:30 local time on Friday morning.
May 11 - 12:37 PM
Jamie Rutherford's ascension to the European Tour is a great story, but he is facing a huge test to retain his card.
In February 2016 the Englishman traveled to Portugal for a pre-season training camp ahead of a season on the third tier Europro circuit. The first night he went for a jog, was hit by a car, fractured four vertebrae, his right foot was broken in four places, his toes were broken and he suffered knee ligament damage. He was bed-bound for six weeks. A Portuguese doctor has told him he would be off the course for a year; he was back playing in June and sailed through the first two stages of Q School. Only his final round 75 at final stage (understandably) betrayed nerves but he clung on to the card right on the number. Opened his 2017 account with T56 at the Alfred Dunhill Championship, his European Tour debut. Made only four Challenge Tour starts with a best of T43 in 2015. Has to be a concern that in each of his five starts on main tours he has recorded one score of 76 or worse.
Jan 3 - 7:22 AM
Rutherford 67 then thunder halts in Portugal
May 11 - 12:37 PM
Rutherford: tough task after fairytale rise
Jan 3 - 7:22 AM
More Jamie Rutherford Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
B. Snedeker
PGA
(624)
2
A. Cejka
PGA
(553)
3
T. Clark
PGA
(546)
4
K. Stadler
PGA
(484)
5
J. Rahm
PGA
(430)
6
B. Van Pelt
PGA
(416)
7
C. Knost
PGA
(408)
8
B. Harman
PGA
(397)
9
D. Johnson
PGA
(390)
10
R. Sabbatini
PGA
(375)
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Season stats are currently unavailable
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
FanDuel Focus: THE PLAYERS
May 10
Martin Kaymer is known to be a quick starter, making him very worthy of a pre-cut spot in FanDuel.
