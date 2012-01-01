Sebastian Heisele Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (29) / 8/8/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'7' / 207

Sebastian Heisele was the early pacesetter in round one of the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open at Heritage GC in Domaine de Bel Ombre; his 5-under-par lap of 35-31=66 bettered by none of the morning wave and equalled only by Louis De Jager. The tall German finally retained his playing rights for 2018 at the third time of asking, after a season of promise never quite fulfilled. His category earned him 20 starts in 2017, enough only to finish 141st on the Race to Dubai. Meanwhile 13 appearances on the Challenge Tour got him to 16th on the Road to Oman, just one spot away from a full card. His answer? Win it back at Q School. This is his first start of the 2018 season and he was slow to the turn, losing a shot at No. 3 and regaining it two holes later. But he was electric on the back nine, ticking 11, 12, 14, 15 and 18. This will be a fourth tournament in a row he has been top ten at the conclusion of a round, but he's only collected the one top ten result in that run. On a bunched leaderboard there were seven golfers on 4-under, including previous champion on the course George Coetzee.

Sebastian Heisele tacked on a second-round 3-under-par 32-36=68 to his opening 66 to post 8-under 134 at the halfway mark of the KLM Open, good enough for solo second spot in the clubhouse. That's just one swing behind current 36-hole pacesetter Kiradech Aphibarnrat. A long day saw the 6'7" German end the weather-delayed first round in a tie for second after shooting an opening 66 and then continue his challenge by going straight back out and adding 68. He reached 8-under by ticking 1, 4 and 6 before, perhaps showing signs of fatigue, coming home in even par via a bogey at 10, a birdie at 13 and seven pars including five to close with. Heisele's best finish this season and only top 10 was T4 at May's Open de Portugal although he took T7 in a Challenge Tour event last week.

Sebastian Heisele cashed in on the improved morning conditions at The Dutch to shoot a 5-under-par 34-32=66 and join overnight leaders Bernd Wiesberger and Richard Finch in T1st at the KLM Open. The giant German had to curtail his opening lap after play was called early following heavy rain and waterlogging Thursday but returned to the course this morning and hit the birdie trail. Despite wiping out a birdie at 12 with a bogey-6 at 13, Heisele turned in 34 after gains on the par 5s at 15 and 18. He started his second nine with another circle and a pair of red numbers at 7 and 8 allowed him to make it a three-way tie for the lead. The World No. 492 is down at 162nd on the Race to Dubai but found some form with T7 in a Challenge Tour event, the Bridgestone Open, in England last week.