Player Page

Sebastian Heisele

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (29) / 8/8/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 207

Latest News

Recent News

Sebastian Heisele was the early pacesetter in round one of the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open at Heritage GC in Domaine de Bel Ombre; his 5-under-par lap of 35-31=66 bettered by none of the morning wave and equalled only by Louis De Jager.
The tall German finally retained his playing rights for 2018 at the third time of asking, after a season of promise never quite fulfilled. His category earned him 20 starts in 2017, enough only to finish 141st on the Race to Dubai. Meanwhile 13 appearances on the Challenge Tour got him to 16th on the Road to Oman, just one spot away from a full card. His answer? Win it back at Q School. This is his first start of the 2018 season and he was slow to the turn, losing a shot at No. 3 and regaining it two holes later. But he was electric on the back nine, ticking 11, 12, 14, 15 and 18. This will be a fourth tournament in a row he has been top ten at the conclusion of a round, but he's only collected the one top ten result in that run. On a bunched leaderboard there were seven golfers on 4-under, including previous champion on the course George Coetzee. Nov 30 - 4:16 AM
More Sebastian Heisele Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Season stats are currently unavailable
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
 

 