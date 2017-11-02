Matthieu Pavon Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (25) / 11/2/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 186

Matthieu Pavon painted his card red as he compiled a second round of 7-under-par 31-34=65 to reach the halfway mark of the NBO Oman Open at Al Mouj Golf in Muscat on 11-under 133, two clear of Matthew Southgate on the live leaderboard when he hit the clubhouse. The Frenchman was imperious Friday as he developed a solid position (T6 after 18 holes) into a strong one. When he signed his card it was not impossible that he would be caught before day's end, but unlikely. The action came thick and fast in a 12-hole stretch from the third. He made birdie-4 there, followed with par. His next move was back-to-back par breakers at 5 and 6, before another par. He then made a hat-trick of red at 8, 9 and 10. The final move of this spell was birdie-bogey-birdie at 12, 13 and 14. It took him clear of Southgate and he parred his way in. He has just one previous 36-hole lead, in the 2016 Turkish Challenge which was also (should it be maintained) two shots. He finished that week in second. He is used to lofty positions on this course however: in his sole previous start he led after round one of the 2016 Challenge Tour Grand Final and ended that week T3.

Matthieu Pavon made a bright start to the NBO Oman Open in Muscat, crafting a 4-under-par 33-35=68 in his opener to land just two shots behind the clubhouse lead of Dan Huizing. The Frenchman had sneaky converging trends this week. Although this is a new tournament on the European Tour schedule, the course was used previously on the Challenge Tour and, in his one start at Al Mouj, Pavon finished third in the Race to Oman's season-ending NBO Golf Classic Grand Final in 2016. Pavon was also T11 at the Maybank Championship two weeks ago so had current form too. Showing his liking for the Greg Norman design again, the 25-year-old started fast with birdies at 10 and 12. He added further red circles at 17, 2 and 3 to hit 5-under before, slightly disappointingly, finishing with a bogey at 4 followed by five pars. The World No. 156 was also T5 at the Mauritius Open in December.

Matthieu Pavon's bid to cement his place in the top 60 on the Race to Dubai received an early boost as he carded a 5-under-par 32-34=66 in round one of the Turkish Airines Open at Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort. That left the Frenchman in tied sixth and just two shots behind leaders Haydn Porteous, Nicolas Colsaerts and Joost Luiten. The rookie is currently 55th on the points list after two top three finishes this season, the second coming in the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open, the fourth Rolex Series event (this week is the sixth of eight). All set to be one of the surprise names who'll contest the season closer in Dubai, Pavon boosted his chances with a lap today featuring six birdies against a lone bogey. Five of his red numbers came in a burst on Carya's back nine as he ticked 12, 13, 14, 16 and 18. He picked up another shot at 3 but will have been disappointed to have dropped one at the par-5 7th.