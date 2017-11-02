Player Page

Matthieu Pavon

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (25) / 11/2/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 186

Matthieu Pavon painted his card red as he compiled a second round of 7-under-par 31-34=65 to reach the halfway mark of the NBO Oman Open at Al Mouj Golf in Muscat on 11-under 133, two clear of Matthew Southgate on the live leaderboard when he hit the clubhouse.
The Frenchman was imperious Friday as he developed a solid position (T6 after 18 holes) into a strong one. When he signed his card it was not impossible that he would be caught before day's end, but unlikely. The action came thick and fast in a 12-hole stretch from the third. He made birdie-4 there, followed with par. His next move was back-to-back par breakers at 5 and 6, before another par. He then made a hat-trick of red at 8, 9 and 10. The final move of this spell was birdie-bogey-birdie at 12, 13 and 14. It took him clear of Southgate and he parred his way in. He has just one previous 36-hole lead, in the 2016 Turkish Challenge which was also (should it be maintained) two shots. He finished that week in second. He is used to lofty positions on this course however: in his sole previous start he led after round one of the 2016 Challenge Tour Grand Final and ended that week T3. Feb 16 - 7:20 AM
Season Stats
Tournament Log
