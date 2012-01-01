Alexander Knappe Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (28) / 3/1/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 176

Alexander Knappe not only made his first cut in nine attempts, but his Friday 7-under-par 30-35=65 gave him a share of the 36-hole lead in the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open at Dundonald Links on 9-under 135 alongside Padraig Harrington and Callum Shinkwin. The German golfer has endured a tough baptism on the European Tour, going just 6-for-17 prior to this week and, as stated above, he has lurched to eight straight missed cuts. But if you’re going to break a run like that why not with a career-best score on the main circuit, besting his 5-under 67 in the Qatar Masters at Doha? He played the back nine first and after two solid pars he caught fire, notching birdie at 12, eagle-3 at 13, then adding a hat-trick of red at 14, 15 and 16. The front nine started with bogeys at 2 and 4, but he responded with three circled numbers at 5, 7 and 9 to join the leaders. He was a two-time winner on the 2016 Challenge Tour. The three leaders are one clear of Ian Poulter on the live leaderboard.

Alexander Knappe returns to China full of good memories, as he prepares to make his debut in the Shenzhen International at Genzon GC this week. The German golfer has made a solid start to his rookie season, going 6-for-9 with a best of T17 in the Indian Open. He missed the cut last week in Morocco but that might be because he was desperate to get to China for the next fortnight because the last time he spent two weeks in the country he earned himself this year’s crack at the main tour. Hitherto a struggling Challenge Tour performer, in early 2016 he found form and claimed a first win in Switzerland, but that was topped when he won the Hainan Open and the next week was T2 in the Foshan Open, during the second tier’s mini China Swing. He’ll face different courses in the next 14 days, and a higher grade of field, but he can use the memories to fuel his challenge. Source: europeantour.com

Alexander Knappe fired seven birdies in a strong opening lap of Doha GC to take a share of T4 after the morning wave had completed their rounds at the CommercialBank Qatar Masters; his 5-under-par 34-33=67 left him one shot behind the early leaders. The German graduated from the 2016 Challenge Tour and has limited experience at this level. Prior to this season he was just 1-for-6 on the European Tour, and he opened the year with T31 in the BMW South African Open and a missed cut last week in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. In all he had carded 20 rounds in that period with a best of 69 (achieved three times) so his opening gambit here will offer hope for the future. He ticked red three times on the front nine (at 1, 3 and 7) with a bogey at 8. On the back nine he traded shots at 11 (birdie) and 13 (bogey) before closing out the day with a hat-trick of red at 16, 17 and 18. He shares 5-under with four others, one behind the clubhouse leaders Graeme McDowell, Nathan Kimsey and Kiradech Aphibarnrat.