Player Page

Alexander Knappe

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (28) / 3/1/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 176

Latest News

Recent News

Alexander Knappe not only made his first cut in nine attempts, but his Friday 7-under-par 30-35=65 gave him a share of the 36-hole lead in the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open at Dundonald Links on 9-under 135 alongside Padraig Harrington and Callum Shinkwin.
The German golfer has endured a tough baptism on the European Tour, going just 6-for-17 prior to this week and, as stated above, he has lurched to eight straight missed cuts. But if you’re going to break a run like that why not with a career-best score on the main circuit, besting his 5-under 67 in the Qatar Masters at Doha? He played the back nine first and after two solid pars he caught fire, notching birdie at 12, eagle-3 at 13, then adding a hat-trick of red at 14, 15 and 16. The front nine started with bogeys at 2 and 4, but he responded with three circled numbers at 5, 7 and 9 to join the leaders. He was a two-time winner on the 2016 Challenge Tour. The three leaders are one clear of Ian Poulter on the live leaderboard. Jul 14 - 1:06 PM
More Alexander Knappe Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Season stats are currently unavailable
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
 

 