Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Yasiel Puig launches two homers in win Friday
Seth Lugo carves up Venezuelan lineup Friday
Jharel Cotton whiffs five in impressive start
Chris Archer hurls four perfect frames in WBC
Jose Quintana outstanding against US in WBC
SS Seager's (oblique) return to games unclear
Zach Britton (oblique) nearing game action
Report: Pagan failed physical with Orioles
Mesoraco (hip) making Cactus debut Sunday
Jurickson Profar says jammed finger is fine
Cashner (biceps) will resume throwing Sat.
Zack Wheeler goes two innings in spring debut
Newhouse heads to Raiders on two-year deal
Report: Pack offered Cook more than Bennett
'No guarantee' Broncos pursue Tony Romo
Blockbuster: Brandin Cooks lands in Foxboro
Packers give Martellus Bennett 3 years, $21M
Dennis Pitta reworks deal to stay with Ravens
'Fins take flier on Raiders bust Nate Allen
Colts land top edge rusher left Jabaal Sheard
Cordarrelle visits Redskins, Raiders up next
Vikings bolster offensive line with Remmers
Broncos poach Menelik Watson from Oakland
Pryor inks one-year, $6M deal with Redskins
Report: Joel Embiid expected to have surgery
Bradley Beal goes off yet again, scores 38
Willie Cauley-Stein posts 20 and 13 line
Jokic scores 21 w/ 10 boards and 7 assists
Isaiah Whitehead scores career-high 24 points
Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala resting vs. SA
Stephen Curry and Klay resting on Saturday
John Henson starts 2nd half, blocks 4 shots
Buddy Time: Hield getting a start on Friday
Antetokounmpo scores 21 w/ five steals in win
Marvin Williams goes off for 12/18/7 line
Terrence Ross goes scoreless vs. Hornets
Vladimir Tarasenko picks up 1G, 1A in win
Aleksander Barkov scores 1G, 1A in loss
Eric Staal scores 3 points in win over FLA
Tomas Tatar nets 2G, 1A in win over CHI
Sergei Bobrovsky wins fourth straight game
Boone Jenner scores GWG vs. Buffalo on Friday
John Gibson returns to crease vs Blues on Fri
Wild will start Darcy Kuemper Friday night
Bobrovsky seeks 4th straight shutout Friday
Travis Zajac (personal) won't play Saturday
Red Wings will scratch Anthony Mantha Friday
Toby Enstrom out indefinitely with concussion
Logano: Top 10 laps in NXS Final practice
Daniel Suarez tops XFINITY Final Practice
Martin Truex Jr. on outside pole at Vegas
Jones,Suarez advance to final round of quals
Brad Keselowski wins Kobalt 400 pole
Hamlin misses top-12 for 2nd time in 40 races
Gaughan paces Las Vegas XFINITY Practice 1
Martin Truex Jr. fastest in Vegas P1
Matt Kenseth rides an 8-race streak
Danica Patrick suffering long drought
Ryan Blaney hopes to rekindle 2016 magic
Chris Buescher: top-25s in last 4 on type
Stewart has ace but misses India cut by one
Chia in 3-way tie for 36-hole lead in India
Pepperell has piece of halfway lead in India
FEC leader Thomas among notable MCs @ Valspar
Herman lurking one back at Valspar midpoint
Hadwin leads the Valspar after 7-under 64
Whee Kim (back) WDs during R2 of Valspar
Rookie Bozzelli one off clubhouse lead w/ 68
Van Aswegen matches career-low 65 at Valspar
Manassero maintains bid at weather-hit Indian
SSP Chawrasia mounting strong title defense
Darkness strands afternoon wave at Valspar
Jonathan Allen to meet with Bears, Jaguars
Kevin Wilson addresses tumult at Indiana
Former four-star UM TE Asiasi heads to UCLA
Curtis Samuel draws Harvin & Cobb comparisons
Scout: Jabrill Peppers is a top five player
Report: Pac-12 extends commish Larry Scott
Jonathan Allen does not re-test on pro day
Scout calls Joe Mixon's a 'Round-1 workout'
Nick Saban sticks up for Reuben Foster
Trevor Knight now getting WR and S looks
Scout questions why Njoku is a top 2 rd pick
Awuzie meets with coaches from CIN, PHI & DET
Matt Phillips misses out again vs Toffees
Jonny Evans likely to start again in Week 28
Alex Iwobi to miss FA Cup match with illness
Danny Welbeck out for Lincoln City clash
Mesut Ozil questionable for FA Cup showdown
Davies back in contention for Hull City
Mkhitaryan covered for poor Pogba in Russia
Mourinho explains United's changed formation
Saints full-back still has no contract offer
Martin Caceres approaching full-fitness
Cargill may replace Mings in Cherries XI
Gabbiadini rewarded for goals with POTM award
Duncan Stewart
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
32
) / 5/24/1984
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 167
Latest News
Recent News
Duncan Stewart made a hole-in-one at No. 5 in a second-round 3-over-par 39-36=75 at the Hero Indian Open but his 36-hole score of 7-over 151 at DLF Golf and Country Clubwas was just one swing too many to make the cut.
The Scot's hopes of getting through to the final two rounds looked grim after he'd swallowed six bogeys against a lone birdie with just seven holes to play but he gave his fading hopes a shot in the arm by draining his 6-iron from 178 yards at the par-3 5th. Needing to play the final four holes in 1-under to make the cut he came up short after a par-bogey-birdie-par finish. Some notables who also failed to make it through included:
151
- Jorge Campillo, Robert Rock, Soomin Lee ...
152
- Maximilian Kieffer, Felipe Aguilar ...
154
- Richie Ramsay ...
155
- Marcus Fraser, Scott Hend, Paul Dunne ...
156
- Brett Rumford ...
169
- Jeev Milkha Singh.
Mar 11 - 4:01 AM
Duncan Stewart painted a 5-under-par 32-34=66 in round one of the Tshwane Open in South Africa, a bogey at his final hole putting him a shot behind joint leaders Gregory Havret and Haydn Porteous.
Stewart's first full season on the European Tour started problematically as he failed to cash in his first five tournaments but the Scot finished T22 in the World Super 6 Perth after reaching the match play stage and also made the cut in last week's Joburg Open when T60. Starting at 10 today, he opened with a pair of pars before getting into red figures with a circle at 12. He followed that with gains at 14, 17 and 18 and added another pair at 4 and 5 to hit 6-under. Teeing off at the par-5 9th, his final hole, Stewart could have taken the lead with a birdie but he eventually took six swishes to fall one back. He's posted 65 (Perth) and 67 (Joburg) in his last two second rounds so should feel confident about building on this strong opener on Friday.
Mar 2 - 7:06 AM
Duncan Stewart fired a 7-under-par 32-33=65 in the second round of the ISPS HANDA World Super 6, good for T10 on the live leaderboard at 7-under 137.
The Scot partnered his good friend Russell Knox in the World Cup of Golf in November in Melbourne, but they struggled in alternate shot as they finished T19. On Friday in Perth Stewart played like a man off the leash in fourball format as birdies rained down. Starting on the back nine he scratched four pars before a blitz of red numbers at 14, 15, 16 and 17. The front nine saw him tick 3, 7 and 9 to complete the strong move up the leaderboard. When he took lunch his round had seen him rise a full 70 spots from outside the 36-hole cut mark to well inside it and on course to make the 54-hole cut of 24 players. He was, however, six shots shy of the live lead of Brett Rumford.
Feb 17 - 3:15 AM
32-year-old Scot Duncan Stewart will play full time on the European Tour for the first time in 2017.
Parlayed with his good friend Russell Knox at the end of 2016 to represent Scotland at the World Cup of Golf. They struggled in the alternate shot (78-72) but managed (65-67) in the fourball format to finish T19. He then missed the cut at the opening events of the 2017 season, the Australian PGA Championship and Hong Kong Open. He earned the right to have a first crack at a full European Tour season thanks to finishing tenth on the Challenge Tour last season, with a first victory at that level and another five top tens. It was a marked improvement on his efforts in 2014 and 2015 (115th and 93rd). Faces a tough task this season given that over the last five years he has made 18 starts on the European Tour and made just three weekends, with a best of T30 in the 2014 Czech Masters, his only finish inside the top 60.
Jan 4 - 6:00 AM
Stewart has ace but misses India cut by one
Mar 11 - 4:01 AM
Stewart one back after opening 18 at Tshwane
Mar 2 - 7:06 AM
Stewart making a happy return to Australia
Feb 17 - 3:15 AM
Stewart earns late rookie year in his 30s
Jan 4 - 6:00 AM
More Duncan Stewart Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Valspar: Preview and Rankings
Mar 7
Gary Woodland is a past champion on the Copperhead Course and is in the midst of a strong 2016-17. He's a Valspar Championship favorite.
More GOL Columns
»
Valspar: Preview and Rankings
Mar 7
»
Expert Picks: Valspar
Mar 7
»
Dustin Johnson wins WGC-Mexico
Mar 6
»
Hero Indian Open Preview
Mar 6
»
Expert Picks: WGC-Mexico
Feb 28
»
WGC-Mexico: Preview and Ranks
Feb 27
»
Fowler 4-shot winner at Honda
Feb 27
»
Tshwane Open Preview
Feb 27
GOL Headlines
»
Stewart has ace but misses India cut by one
»
Chia in 3-way tie for 36-hole lead in India
»
Pepperell has piece of halfway lead in India
»
FEC leader Thomas among notable MCs @ Valspar
»
Herman lurking one back at Valspar midpoint
»
Hadwin leads the Valspar after 7-under 64
»
Whee Kim (back) WDs during R2 of Valspar
»
Rookie Bozzelli one off clubhouse lead w/ 68
»
Van Aswegen matches career-low 65 at Valspar
»
Manassero maintains bid at weather-hit Indian
»
SSP Chawrasia mounting strong title defense
»
Darkness strands afternoon wave at Valspar
