Duncan Stewart

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (32) / 5/24/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 167

The Scot's hopes of getting through to the final two rounds looked grim after he'd swallowed six bogeys against a lone birdie with just seven holes to play but he gave his fading hopes a shot in the arm by draining his 6-iron from 178 yards at the par-3 5th. Needing to play the final four holes in 1-under to make the cut he came up short after a par-bogey-birdie-par finish. Some notables who also failed to make it through included: 151- Jorge Campillo, Robert Rock, Soomin Lee ... 152- Maximilian Kieffer, Felipe Aguilar ... 154- Richie Ramsay ... 155- Marcus Fraser, Scott Hend, Paul Dunne ... 156- Brett Rumford ... 169- Jeev Milkha Singh. Mar 11 - 4:01 AM
