Duncan Stewart Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (32) / 5/24/1984 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 167

Latest News Recent News

Duncan Stewart made a hole-in-one at No. 5 in a second-round 3-over-par 39-36=75 at the Hero Indian Open but his 36-hole score of 7-over 151 at DLF Golf and Country Clubwas was just one swing too many to make the cut. The Scot's hopes of getting through to the final two rounds looked grim after he'd swallowed six bogeys against a lone birdie with just seven holes to play but he gave his fading hopes a shot in the arm by draining his 6-iron from 178 yards at the par-3 5th. Needing to play the final four holes in 1-under to make the cut he came up short after a par-bogey-birdie-par finish. Some notables who also failed to make it through included: 151- Jorge Campillo, Robert Rock, Soomin Lee ... 152- Maximilian Kieffer, Felipe Aguilar ... 154- Richie Ramsay ... 155- Marcus Fraser, Scott Hend, Paul Dunne ... 156- Brett Rumford ... 169- Jeev Milkha Singh.

Duncan Stewart painted a 5-under-par 32-34=66 in round one of the Tshwane Open in South Africa, a bogey at his final hole putting him a shot behind joint leaders Gregory Havret and Haydn Porteous. Stewart's first full season on the European Tour started problematically as he failed to cash in his first five tournaments but the Scot finished T22 in the World Super 6 Perth after reaching the match play stage and also made the cut in last week's Joburg Open when T60. Starting at 10 today, he opened with a pair of pars before getting into red figures with a circle at 12. He followed that with gains at 14, 17 and 18 and added another pair at 4 and 5 to hit 6-under. Teeing off at the par-5 9th, his final hole, Stewart could have taken the lead with a birdie but he eventually took six swishes to fall one back. He's posted 65 (Perth) and 67 (Joburg) in his last two second rounds so should feel confident about building on this strong opener on Friday.

Duncan Stewart fired a 7-under-par 32-33=65 in the second round of the ISPS HANDA World Super 6, good for T10 on the live leaderboard at 7-under 137. The Scot partnered his good friend Russell Knox in the World Cup of Golf in November in Melbourne, but they struggled in alternate shot as they finished T19. On Friday in Perth Stewart played like a man off the leash in fourball format as birdies rained down. Starting on the back nine he scratched four pars before a blitz of red numbers at 14, 15, 16 and 17. The front nine saw him tick 3, 7 and 9 to complete the strong move up the leaderboard. When he took lunch his round had seen him rise a full 70 spots from outside the 36-hole cut mark to well inside it and on course to make the 54-hole cut of 24 players. He was, however, six shots shy of the live lead of Brett Rumford.