PGA TOUR rookie John Chin cruised to a 4-under-par 31-35=66 during round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii, good for a share of second place at the end of the morning wave.

The lefty is making his ninth career start on the big stage and this is the first time he's posted better than 68 (2-under 68 in R2 of this event last year). Chin started his week on the 10th tee and bombed home a 40'6" birdie to kick things off. He kept his putter warm with four more putts converted from outside 10 feet before even making the turn at 4-under. The 31-year-old cruised home from there with two more birdies and two bogeys. He walked off the course gaining 3.518 strokes with the flat stick. In five fall starts, Chin had just one payday (T45 at the Sanderson Farms Championship) but his course experience at Waialae CC is serving him well through 18 holes here on Oahu.