Max Rottluff earned medalist honors at the three-day, weather-delayed open qualifier into this week's Farmers Insurance Open, styling a bogey-free, 8-under-par 30-32=64 to punch his ticket. Joining him are Todd Baek (-7), Steve Wheatcroft (-7), and Tyler Aldridge (-6).

Rottluff spent most of his time on the Mackenzie Tour last year, posting a 6-for-10 record that included a win at the SIGA Dakota Dunes Open. On the season he finished 8th on the money list. He will join past Arizona State teammates Jon Rahm and Grayson Murray in this week's Farmers field. Wheatcroft and Aldridge are both recent TOUR members but are playing the 2016-17 season on conditional status after they failed to crack the top 125 in the FedExCup or money list. Todd Baek will be making just his second career PGA TOUR start (T31, 2013 Valero Texas Open). He spent 2016 on the Web.com Tour, posting a 10-for-21 record with just two top 30s.