Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
Golf Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Fantasy Challenge
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Dodgers Add Forsythe
Jan 25
2017 Category Sleepers: Runs
Jan 24
Podcast: Twins Team Check-In
Jan 24
Lowdown: Yordano Ventura Dies
Jan 23
Lowdown: Marlins Reel in Straily
Jan 20
Lowdown: Astros Eyeing Aces
Jan 18
2017 Category Sleepers: Wins
Jan 17
Lowdown: Bautista Going Back?
Jan 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Rays keeping in touch with slugger Napoli
Indians, Austin Jackson agree on minors deal
Red Sox, Pomeranz avoid arb. at $4.45 million
Holland guaranteed $7M in pact with Rockies
Julio Urias could start year in extended ST?
Forsythe likely to hit leadoff for Dodgers
Todd Frazier dealing with sprained finger
Stanton to play for Team USA in 2017 WBC
Mets tell Jay Bruce he'll be the starting RF
Jays sign Saltalamacchia for backup catcher
Halos GM: Pujols (foot) iffy for Opening Day
Cuban Hector Mendoza declared free agent
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Shootout Time in Houston
Jan 24
NFL Futures Deals
Jan 24
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 23
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 23
Dose: Super Bowl LI Awaits
Jan 23
Podcast: Championship Matchups
Jan 22
NFCCG & AFCCG Matchups
Jan 22
Injury Report: AFCCG & NFCCG
Jan 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Beat writer expects Bucs to dump Doug Martin
Skins president adamant Cousins staying in DC
Tomlin: Not first time Ben talked retirement
Tomlin in wait-and-see mode with Martavis
Alex Mack (ankle) says he will play in SB
Brandt doesn't think Garoppolo will fetch 1st
Report: Jets interested in Godsey for OC job
Report: Browns 'very likely' to tag Pryor
Steelers sign Karlos Williams to future deal
Browns reel in Collins with 4-year, $50M deal
Groin injury limits Bell to 11 snaps in AFCCG
Big Ben throws for 314 yds as Steelers fall short
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Unsustainable Statistics
Jan 25
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 25
Jan 25
Dose: Welcome Back, Blake!
Jan 25
Stats: Get LeVertical
Jan 24
NBA Season Long Pod for Jan 24
Jan 24
Dose: Basketball Jones
Jan 24
Dose: Bledsoe's Bombardment
Jan 23
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Chandler Parsons is doubtful for Wednesday
JaMychal Green out for Wednesday night
Joel Embiid named to Rising Stars roster
Malcolm Brogdon makes Rising Stars roster
Jerian Grant expected to start again vs. ATL
Wesley Matthews (hip) will play on Wednesday
Caris LeVert (rest) will play on Wednesday
MRI on Johnson's shoulder comes back clean
Andrew Bogut (hamstring) will play Wednesday
SA being cautious with Kawhi Leonard (hand)
Nerlens Noel will start again on Wednesday
Okafor, Embiid ruled out for Wednesday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Total Shot Contribution (TSC%)
Jan 25
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Jan 25
Blues, Sens silence Pens, Caps
Jan 25
Marleau no Doubting Thomas
Jan 24
Hoffman hits Double Figures
Jan 23
Dose: King Henrik is Back
Jan 23
Waiver Wired: Repeat Pick-Ups
Jan 22
Dose: Washington Marches On
Jan 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Thomas Vanek skates, will be a game-time call
Brad Marchand will have a hearing Thursday
Matt Duchene will play Wednesday vs. VAN
Barkov (back) out for at least two more weeks
Blues will stick with Hutton on Thursday
Jacob Markstrom to face Avs Wednesday
Patric Hornqvist day-to-day with LBI
Evgeni Malkin (LBI) won't play Thursday
Bryan Little scores twice in loss to Sharks
Logan Couture nets 2 pts in win over WPG
James Neal scores 1G, 1A in OTL to Sabres
Jack Eichel nets 2G including OT winner
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Look Ahead: Only 31 days to go
Jan 25
Segmentation, Augmentation
Jan 24
5. Chase Elliott
Jan 22
2017 Daytona 500 in 38 days
Jan 18
Contrarian Picks
Jan 17
6. Brad Keselowski
Jan 15
1.5-Mile Doglegs
Jan 13
Daytona 500 in just 45 days
Jan 11
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
L3 Yrs.: Kevin Harvick has 2nd–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Ku Busch best at WGI, Richmond
L3 Yrs.: Brad Keselowski has 3rd–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Martin Truex Jr. best at Dover
Lajoie: Partial Cup schedule with BK Racing
Sponsor extends with Front Row Motorsports
Kumpen to enter two XFINITY events in 2017
Chase Briscoe pilots BKR's No. 29 Ford truck
Cindric teams with Doug Randolph at BKR
Liberty U. returns with Byron to JRM in 2017
Blaine Perkins returns To NASCAR K&N Pro West
Reed Sorenson returns to Premium Motorsports
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Farmers Insurance: Power Rank
Jan 24
Expert Picks: Farmers
Jan 24
Swafford wins CareerBuilder
Jan 23
Qatar Masters Preview
Jan 23
CareerBuilder Challenge: Ranks
Jan 17
Expert Picks: CareerBuilder
Jan 17
Thomas wins Sony in a romp
Jan 16
Abu Dhabi Championship Preview
Jan 16
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Max Rottluff joins Farmers field through OQ
Woods' highly anticipated return draws near
Wiesberger plays Qatar; seeks fourth Euro win
Willy Wilcox delays return; WDs from Farmers
Snedeker set for title defense @ Torrey Pines
Chappell games new sticks ahead of Farmers
Noren ready to contend in the Qatar Masters
Hossler hopes to kick-start career at Farmers
Kaymer: search for elusive win reaches Doha
Hadwin settles for career-best solo 2nd @ CBC
Swafford claims CBC for first PGA TOUR title
Cauley ties career best in 100th TOUR start
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Senior Bowl Week: Day 1
Jan 25
2017 Senior Bowl Week
Jan 23
East West Shrine Review
Jan 21
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 20
Shrine Week Weigh In Results
Jan 17
2017 East-West Shrine Week
Jan 14
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Jan 10
National Championship preview
Jan 9
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Kelly (ACL) hopes to throw at Combine or PD
Irish hire former QB Tommy Rees as QB coach
4-star WR Calvin down to Nebraska and Wazzu
Poinsettia Bowl's 12-year run comes to close
QB Burns changes mind, will stay at Stanford
Scout: Reuben Foster not as good as Mosley
Zierlein: Bowser will go no later than 3rd rd
Four-star DT Tuipulotu flips over to Trojans
TCU RB Kyle Hicks arrested for public intox
Watson's camp lashes out at Senior Bowl rumor
UCLA lands four-star CB Elijah Gates
Reports: Cal to hire Tim DeRuyter as DC
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Overreaction Monday - Week 22
Jan 24
Team News - Week 22
Jan 21
Sean's Super Subs - Week 22
Jan 20
Late Fitness Check GW22
Jan 20
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW22
Jan 20
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 22
Jan 19
AM's Perfect XI - Week 22
Jan 19
The Bargain Hunter-Week 22
Jan 17
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Axel Tuanzebe nearing Man Utd senior debut
Henderson's loan deal at Grimsby extended
Reds lock up playmaker Coutinho for 5 years
Reports: Hull accept offer for Snodgrass
Eric Bailly should be back for the weekend
Bournemouth chase Asmir Begovic's signature
WHU worry over an injury to their skipper
Sunderland signs Joleon Lescott on a free
Leicester sells defender after just 7 months
Sunderland attacker adds to SAFC injury woes
Leicester reject bid for Leonardo Ulloa
Chelsea "target" Traore shines in defeat
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Max Rottluff
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 1/29/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 170
Latest News
Recent News
Max Rottluff earned medalist honors at the three-day, weather-delayed open qualifier into this week's Farmers Insurance Open, styling a bogey-free, 8-under-par 30-32=64 to punch his ticket. Joining him are Todd Baek (-7), Steve Wheatcroft (-7), and Tyler Aldridge (-6).
Rottluff spent most of his time on the Mackenzie Tour last year, posting a 6-for-10 record that included a win at the SIGA Dakota Dunes Open. On the season he finished 8th on the money list. He will join past Arizona State teammates Jon Rahm and Grayson Murray in this week's Farmers field. Wheatcroft and Aldridge are both recent TOUR members but are playing the 2016-17 season on conditional status after they failed to crack the top 125 in the FedExCup or money list. Todd Baek will be making just his second career PGA TOUR start (T31, 2013 Valero Texas Open). He spent 2016 on the Web.com Tour, posting a 10-for-21 record with just two top 30s.
Jan 25 - 4:23 PM
Source:
PGA.com -- Southern California Section
Max Rottluff joins Farmers field through OQ
Jan 25 - 4:23 PM
More Max Rottluff Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
K. Stadler
PGA
(713)
2
J. Overton
PGA
(666)
3
P. Cantlay
PGA
(634)
4
R. McIlroy
PGA
(632)
5
S. Kim
PGA
(603)
6
B. Van Pelt
PGA
(593)
7
T. Clark
PGA
(592)
8
B. Davis
PGA
(555)
9
S. Bae
PGA
(546)
10
H. Swafford
PGA
(528)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Season stats are currently unavailable
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Headlines
Farmers Insurance: Power Rank
Jan 24
Tiger Woods has an incredible history at Torrey Pines. See where he lands in this week's Farmers Insurance Open Power Ranking.
More GOL Columns
»
Farmers Insurance: Power Rank
Jan 24
»
Expert Picks: Farmers
Jan 24
»
Swafford wins CareerBuilder
Jan 23
»
Qatar Masters Preview
Jan 23
»
CareerBuilder Challenge: Ranks
Jan 17
»
Expert Picks: CareerBuilder
Jan 17
»
Thomas wins Sony in a romp
Jan 16
»
Abu Dhabi Championship Preview
Jan 16
GOL Headlines
»
Max Rottluff joins Farmers field through OQ
»
Woods' highly anticipated return draws near
»
Wiesberger plays Qatar; seeks fourth Euro win
»
Willy Wilcox delays return; WDs from Farmers
»
Snedeker set for title defense @ Torrey Pines
»
Chappell games new sticks ahead of Farmers
»
Noren ready to contend in the Qatar Masters
»
Hossler hopes to kick-start career at Farmers
»
Kaymer: search for elusive win reaches Doha
»
Hadwin settles for career-best solo 2nd @ CBC
»
Swafford claims CBC for first PGA TOUR title
»
Cauley ties career best in 100th TOUR start
GOL Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Latest Golf injuries
»
Get Golf tickets
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved