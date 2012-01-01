Welcome,
Article Results
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
Nathan Kimsey
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 3/21/1993
Ht / Wt:
5'11 / 160
Latest News
Recent News
Q-School winner Nathan Kimsey matched his lowest lap of the season, shooting a 5-under-par 35-31=66 to join Alexander Bjork in a tie for the lead on day one of the Open de France at Le Golf National.
The 24-year-old has missed nine of 15 cuts since gaining his card the hard way (he came through all three stages) but has shown promise with T9 at the Qatar Masters and T13 at the Indian Open. In Qatar, he opened with a 66 and he matched that total today thanks to a lap featuring seven birdies against two bogeys. The Englishman, who sits way down at 661st in the world rankings, posted an early birdie at 2 before giving it back with a bogey at 5. After wiping out a circle at 9 with a square at 10, it seemed as if the Englishman was destined to finish somewhere in the pack but he caught fire with five red numbers in his next six holes. He started the sequence at 11 and then nailed four straight at Nos. 13-16. The latter gain gave him a third '2' on his scorecard. Right now, Kimsey and Bjork enjoy a one-shot clubhouse lead over Tommy Fleetwood.
Jun 29 - 8:20 AM
World No. 1471 Nathan Kimsey thrashed a superb 6-under-par 66 - his second of the week - to hit the 54-hole mark of the CommercialBank Qatar Masters on 10-under 206, good for T4 on the live leaderboard as the leaders neared the Doha GC clubhouse.
The English rookie is in uncharted territory as a professional, even though he is a veteran of the 2013 Walker Cup. Last year he was struggling on the third tier EuroPro circuit; on Sunday he will have a golden opportunity to take a massive step towards retaining his playing rights for next year. He will do so thanks to a superb round which finished long before the leaders had hit the back nine. There were two early birdies at 1 and 4, before he made three-in-three at 8, 9 and 10. A sole bogey of the day came at No. 15, sandwiched between two par breakers. The round saw him vault 27 notches up the live scoring board. "It feels awesome," he said afterwards. "I've been working a long time to try and get here and it's just great to be out here and playing these events."
Jan 28 - 7:54 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Winner of Q School Nathan Kimsey announced himself to the European Tour with a first round 6-under-par 31-35=66 that was good enough for an early share of the lead alongside Graeme McDowell and Kiradech Aphibarnrat at Doha GC.
It would be safe to say that Kimsey's Q School success was right out of leftfield after a year in which he went 4-for-11 on the third tier EuroPro circuit, never finishing better than T34. That said no-one could argue the accomplished way in which he earned top card at PGA Catalunya (shooting 70-70-71-61-73-70), but a return to the EuroPro form would have left his rookie season looking like a very long slog. He's made solid starts in two of his three previous appearances this season, but drifted back every time. On this occassion he is bang in touch thanks largely to a fine back nine (his first). He ticked 10 and 14 before closing in on the clubhouse with red at 16, 17 and 18. He rode the wave with another birdie at 1, and then again at 7, before a bogey at 8 cost him the lead on his own as he took lunch. A big week awaits him.
Jan 26 - 5:14 AM
Kimsey has share of clubhouse lead in France
Jun 29 - 8:20 AM
Kimsey makes bold early bid at Qatar Masters
Jan 28 - 7:54 AM
Kimsey with sensational 66 in Qatar Masters
Jan 26 - 5:14 AM
More Nathan Kimsey Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Season stats are currently unavailable
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
