Player Page

Nathan Kimsey

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (24) / 3/21/1993
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 160

Latest News

Recent News

Q-School winner Nathan Kimsey matched his lowest lap of the season, shooting a 5-under-par 35-31=66 to join Alexander Bjork in a tie for the lead on day one of the Open de France at Le Golf National.
The 24-year-old has missed nine of 15 cuts since gaining his card the hard way (he came through all three stages) but has shown promise with T9 at the Qatar Masters and T13 at the Indian Open. In Qatar, he opened with a 66 and he matched that total today thanks to a lap featuring seven birdies against two bogeys. The Englishman, who sits way down at 661st in the world rankings, posted an early birdie at 2 before giving it back with a bogey at 5. After wiping out a circle at 9 with a square at 10, it seemed as if the Englishman was destined to finish somewhere in the pack but he caught fire with five red numbers in his next six holes. He started the sequence at 11 and then nailed four straight at Nos. 13-16. The latter gain gave him a third '2' on his scorecard. Right now, Kimsey and Bjork enjoy a one-shot clubhouse lead over Tommy Fleetwood. Jun 29 - 8:20 AM
More Nathan Kimsey Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Season stats are currently unavailable
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
 

 