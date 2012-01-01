Nathan Kimsey Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (24) / 3/21/1993 Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 160

Q-School winner Nathan Kimsey matched his lowest lap of the season, shooting a 5-under-par 35-31=66 to join Alexander Bjork in a tie for the lead on day one of the Open de France at Le Golf National. The 24-year-old has missed nine of 15 cuts since gaining his card the hard way (he came through all three stages) but has shown promise with T9 at the Qatar Masters and T13 at the Indian Open. In Qatar, he opened with a 66 and he matched that total today thanks to a lap featuring seven birdies against two bogeys. The Englishman, who sits way down at 661st in the world rankings, posted an early birdie at 2 before giving it back with a bogey at 5. After wiping out a circle at 9 with a square at 10, it seemed as if the Englishman was destined to finish somewhere in the pack but he caught fire with five red numbers in his next six holes. He started the sequence at 11 and then nailed four straight at Nos. 13-16. The latter gain gave him a third '2' on his scorecard. Right now, Kimsey and Bjork enjoy a one-shot clubhouse lead over Tommy Fleetwood.

World No. 1471 Nathan Kimsey thrashed a superb 6-under-par 66 - his second of the week - to hit the 54-hole mark of the CommercialBank Qatar Masters on 10-under 206, good for T4 on the live leaderboard as the leaders neared the Doha GC clubhouse. The English rookie is in uncharted territory as a professional, even though he is a veteran of the 2013 Walker Cup. Last year he was struggling on the third tier EuroPro circuit; on Sunday he will have a golden opportunity to take a massive step towards retaining his playing rights for next year. He will do so thanks to a superb round which finished long before the leaders had hit the back nine. There were two early birdies at 1 and 4, before he made three-in-three at 8, 9 and 10. A sole bogey of the day came at No. 15, sandwiched between two par breakers. The round saw him vault 27 notches up the live scoring board. "It feels awesome," he said afterwards. "I've been working a long time to try and get here and it's just great to be out here and playing these events." Source: EuropeanTour.com