Jim Knous tore through the Pine Course at McCormick Ranch Golf Club with a 7-under-par 32-33=65 during today's open qualifier, earning a spot into this week's Waste Management Phoenix Open. Two others will be joining him from today's qualifier: Michael Schoolcraft (10-under 62) and Alex Kim (9-under 63).

Knous turned on the scoring machine right from the start, rattling off four straight birdies to open the round. He would add five more before the day was over, offsetting just two bogeys. Knous played his college golf at the Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colorado, and currently has status on the Web.com Tour. He's opened the season with a pair of missed cuts in The Bahamas. Knous will be making his PGA TOUR debut this week at TPC Scottsdale. UCLA alum Alex Kim will be making his second career start (MC, 2015 U.S. Open). Michael Schoolcraft is an Oklahoma Sooner product with a missed cut at the 2016 Shriners being his only previous PGA TOUR appearance.