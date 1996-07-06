Australia's Brett Coletta readies for his PGA TOUR debut as he turns his attention toward this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The 20-year-old out of Melbourne made a big splash on the PGA Tour of Australasia circuit in 2016. He made five starts as an amateur and finished top 20 in four of them. That includes a win at the Isuzu Queensland Open. It wasn't until a T6 at the Australian PGA Championship (co-sanctioned by Euro Tour) that Coletta decided to take his talents to the professional ranks. The youngster finished T65 in his professional debut (SMBC Singapore Open) and will now take his first stab at the PGA TOUR. The Aussie lost to Curtis Luck at the Asia-Pacific Amateur, losing out on a spot in the 2017 Masters field by one stroke. For gamers, that just means that we get to see Coletta debut two months earlier, and he's certainly one to watch very closely this week.