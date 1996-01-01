Shubhankar Sharma Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (21) / 7/21/1996

Shubhankar Sharma torched the Bushwillow Course at Randpark GC for a 10-under-par 30-31=61 in round two of the Joburg Open, reaching 13-under 130 thru 36 holes and advancing 56 spots up the leaderboard to solo second, just one back from pacesetter Tapio Pulkkanen. Players get just one lap of the easier Bushwillow this week but talk about cashing in! The Indian youngster had fired a 69 at the Firethorn on Thursday, his score compromised by three bogeys, including two at his final three holes. Today, it was all red numbers though and the 21-year-old scribbled 10 of them after five on each nine. Most notably, his set included gains on all four par 3s. Sharma arrived in South Africa showing some promising form with T10 in Hong Kong and T27 at last week's Mauritius Open.

Shubhankar Sharma has some of the most consistent form the field ahead of this week's Joburg Open in South Africa. The Indian youngster connected three top 25s on the Asian PGA Tour in October and November and then tried his luck in the first two European Tour events of the new Race to Dubai. The good times continued as he posted T10 at the UBS Hong Kong Open after shooting 66-71-69-67 and he backed that up with T27 in last week's Mauritius Open. Impressively, the 21-year-old has cashed in eight of his nine European Tour starts so far and already has two top 10s so he's definitely one to keep an eye on. This is Sharma's first ever start in South Africa which adds a note of caution. Source: EuropeanTour.com

With a walk-off birdie, Indian youngster Shubhankar Sharma completed a 4-under-par 33-33=66 in round one of the UBS Hong Kong Open to slot in at T2 on the leaderboard and end the opening day a single stroke behind compatriot SSP Chawrasia. Playing in the final group of the day from 11th tee, the 21-year-old was seeing Fanling for the first time but immediately took to the short par 70. Well, at least after an opening bogey. He responded in style to that square with birdies at 12 and 13 and added another circle at 18. Shubhankar swallowed bogey-5 at 1 but then ticked 3, 7 and 10 to pull level with Matt Fitzpatrick in second place. The World No. 530 has been in consistent form recently, connecting three top 25s on the Asian PGA Tour.