Shubhankar Sharma

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (21) / 7/21/1996

Shubhankar Sharma torched the Bushwillow Course at Randpark GC for a 10-under-par 30-31=61 in round two of the Joburg Open, reaching 13-under 130 thru 36 holes and advancing 56 spots up the leaderboard to solo second, just one back from pacesetter Tapio Pulkkanen.
Players get just one lap of the easier Bushwillow this week but talk about cashing in! The Indian youngster had fired a 69 at the Firethorn on Thursday, his score compromised by three bogeys, including two at his final three holes. Today, it was all red numbers though and the 21-year-old scribbled 10 of them after five on each nine. Most notably, his set included gains on all four par 3s. Sharma arrived in South Africa showing some promising form with T10 in Hong Kong and T27 at last week's Mauritius Open. Dec 8 - 9:32 AM
