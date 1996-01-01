Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Joburg Open Preview
Dec 4
Hero World Challenge Preview
Nov 27
Mauritius Open Preview
Nov 27
Australian PGA Preview
Nov 27
Rookie Austin Cook wins RSM
Nov 20
Challenge Tour Graduate Report
Nov 20
Hong Kong Open Preview
Nov 20
Expert Picks: RSM Classic
Nov 14
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Sharma charges through Joburg field with 61
Pulkkanen pounces; 64 earns Joburg Open lead
Baldwin bags pair of eagles in Joburg opener
Davidse hoists up 63; leads early in Joburg
Freak injury; Oosthuizen out of Joburg Open
In-form Frittelli seeking to up his S.A. game
Hoffmann shares fight with muscular dystrophy
Fowler fires 11-under 61; wins HWC by 4
Woods R4 68; completes 72 holes pain-free
Atwal 2nd in Mauritius Open; loses play-off
Frittelli wins AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open
Cam Smith wins Australian PGA Championship
Player Page
Shubhankar Sharma
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 7/21/1996
Latest News
Recent News
Shubhankar Sharma torched the Bushwillow Course at Randpark GC for a 10-under-par 30-31=61 in round two of the Joburg Open, reaching 13-under 130 thru 36 holes and advancing 56 spots up the leaderboard to solo second, just one back from pacesetter Tapio Pulkkanen.
Players get just one lap of the easier Bushwillow this week but talk about cashing in! The Indian youngster had fired a 69 at the Firethorn on Thursday, his score compromised by three bogeys, including two at his final three holes. Today, it was all red numbers though and the 21-year-old scribbled 10 of them after five on each nine. Most notably, his set included gains on all four par 3s. Sharma arrived in South Africa showing some promising form with T10 in Hong Kong and T27 at last week's Mauritius Open.
Dec 8 - 9:32 AM
Shubhankar Sharma has some of the most consistent form the field ahead of this week's Joburg Open in South Africa.
The Indian youngster connected three top 25s on the Asian PGA Tour in October and November and then tried his luck in the first two European Tour events of the new Race to Dubai. The good times continued as he posted T10 at the UBS Hong Kong Open after shooting 66-71-69-67 and he backed that up with T27 in last week's Mauritius Open. Impressively, the 21-year-old has cashed in eight of his nine European Tour starts so far and already has two top 10s so he's definitely one to keep an eye on. This is Sharma's first ever start in South Africa which adds a note of caution.
Dec 6 - 5:05 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
With a walk-off birdie, Indian youngster Shubhankar Sharma completed a 4-under-par 33-33=66 in round one of the UBS Hong Kong Open to slot in at T2 on the leaderboard and end the opening day a single stroke behind compatriot SSP Chawrasia.
Playing in the final group of the day from 11th tee, the 21-year-old was seeing Fanling for the first time but immediately took to the short par 70. Well, at least after an opening bogey. He responded in style to that square with birdies at 12 and 13 and added another circle at 18. Shubhankar swallowed bogey-5 at 1 but then ticked 3, 7 and 10 to pull level with Matt Fitzpatrick in second place. The World No. 530 has been in consistent form recently, connecting three top 25s on the Asian PGA Tour.
Nov 23 - 5:15 AM
Shubhankar Sharma fired a 4-under-par 32-36=68 in round two of the Maybank Championship in Malaysia, currently good enough for solo fifth on the live leaderboard and four behind leader Bernd Wiesberger.
A second 68 for the 20-year-old Indian at Saujana G&CC puts him at 8-under 136 at the midpoint and continues the fine play he's been showing on the Asian Tour (4-9-11 on his three starts in 2017). Shubhankar started his day at the 10th and set the tone with an opening birdie. He picked up further shots on the par 5s at 13 and 18 whilst also making birdie at the par-3 16th for the second day running. It was more of a struggle coming home after a bogey at 2 and six pars but he added a circle at 8 and closed out with a par to maintain his title push. Currently, he's the leading Indian player through 36 holes, a shot clear of Anirban Lahiri and Shiv Kapur.
Feb 10 - 5:08 AM
Sharma charges through Joburg field with 61
Dec 8 - 9:32 AM
Sharma looks to shine again on Joburg debut
Dec 6 - 5:05 AM
Sharma one off the pace after 66 in Hong Kong
Nov 23 - 5:15 AM
Sharma continues impressive play in Malaysia
Feb 10 - 5:08 AM
More Shubhankar Sharma Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Season stats are currently unavailable
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Headlines
Joburg Open Preview
Dec 4
For the final European Tour event of the calendar year, we head back to South Africa where Louis Oosthuizen heads the field at the Joburg Open.
More GOL Columns
»
Joburg Open Preview
Dec 4
»
Hero World Challenge Preview
Nov 27
»
Mauritius Open Preview
Nov 27
»
Australian PGA Preview
Nov 27
»
Rookie Austin Cook wins RSM
Nov 20
»
Challenge Tour Graduate Report
Nov 20
»
Hong Kong Open Preview
Nov 20
»
Expert Picks: RSM Classic
Nov 14
GOL Headlines
»
Sharma charges through Joburg field with 61
»
Pulkkanen pounces; 64 earns Joburg Open lead
»
Baldwin bags pair of eagles in Joburg opener
»
Davidse hoists up 63; leads early in Joburg
»
Freak injury; Oosthuizen out of Joburg Open
»
In-form Frittelli seeking to up his S.A. game
»
Hoffmann shares fight with muscular dystrophy
»
Fowler fires 11-under 61; wins HWC by 4
»
Woods R4 68; completes 72 holes pain-free
»
Atwal 2nd in Mauritius Open; loses play-off
»
Frittelli wins AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open
»
Cam Smith wins Australian PGA Championship
GOL Links
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Golf season is here on FanDuel!
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Get the NFL Season Pass
