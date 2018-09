Lucas Herbert Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (22) / 12/2/1995

Late starter Lucas Herbert came in with a bogey-free 8-under-par 30-33=63 to take a one-shot lead over Matt Wallace, Eddie Pepperell and Shane Lowry after the first round of the Portugal Masters in Vilamoura. The Aussie has four top tens this season, one of those a tied third place in the Sicilian Open where he also fired a 63 although that came in round four. Today, he raced to the turn in just 30 swishes to make early inroads on the clubhouse target set by morning starters Pepperell and Wallace. That outward nine started with a par at 10 before he picked up the pace with birdies at 11, 12, 16 and 17 along with eagle-2 at 15. On Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course's tougher front nine he caught the leaders via another red number at 3 and produced the go-ahead birdie on the par-3 6th. This is the World No. 158's first start in the event but his strong stats for Birdies (23rd) and Eagles (8th) suggested it would be a good fit. That's certainly playing out so far.

Lucas Herbert will make his first visit to Europe's most westward nation in the Portugal Masters at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course. Seven top 30 finishes this season have helped the lanky Australian to 103rd on the Race to Dubai, an impressive haul for a golfer out of his comfort zone for much of that time, investigating new lands and playing courses he has never seen before. In theory at least Arnold Palmer courses are designed to hand an advantage to aggressive drivers of the ball and Herbert appears to be that. He ranks 38th for Driving Distance, 203rd for Accuracy and 54th for Strokes Gained: Off the Tee. That helps him to ranks 8th for Eagles and 23rd for Birdies. This could be a test he enjoys. Source: EuropeanTour.com

Lucas Herbert played the final seven holes at Hills GC in 6-under, completing his week at the Nordea Masters in Sweden with a 4-under-par 36-29=66 to finish in solo fifth place with 11-under 269, three back from winner Paul Waring. That was only one spot up on the day but to get any forward movement looked hugely unlikely after he walked to the 12th tee 2-over for the round after bogeys at 9 and 11. The momentum changer came via eagle-2 at 12 and he followed it with red circles at 13, 14, 16 and 18 to be home in 29 blows. This is his fourth top ten of the season following third places in the World Super 6 Perth and Rocco Forte Sicilian Open so the 22-year-old Aussie is worth keeping an eye on.