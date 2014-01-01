Making his PGA TOUR debut, Pepperdine sophomore Sahith Theegala twirled a 4-under-par 35-32=67 in the two-day first round of the Genesis Open, currently T8 on the leaderboard with first- and second-round play in progress.

The 19-year-old is the only amateur in the 144-man field. He stamped his ticket after winning the Collegiate Showcase on Monday with 2-under 69. Theegala mustered just five (of 14) fairways and hit 12 greens in regulation, posting 1.583 putts per GIR and 2.046 SG: Putting. Beginning on No. 10 tee, he was 3-under thru 12 holes when play was suspended on Thursday and returned Friday morning to play his final six holes in 1-under, circling the par-4 fifth from 13'7" and canning a 13-foot par-saver at the par-4 ninth. In total, Theegala carded one eagle and five birdies against three bogeys.