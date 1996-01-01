Australian journeyman David Bransdon torched a second round 8-under-par 31-33=64 to set the 36-hole clubhouse lead at the ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth in Lake Karrinyup on 11-under 133, two clear of any of his fellow morning starters.

The 43-year-old owns just two top ten finishes in exactly 100 starts on the European Tour in a career that stretches back to 1996. Two full seasons on the circuit in 2006-7 failed to see him retain a card, but he confounded history Friday as he flew round the Perth course. It was perhaps even more remarkable because in 18 previous laps of Lake Karrinyup he had gone sub-70 just twice and had a best of 68. He demolished that record with a stunning run from his first hole, the 10th. He opened birdie-birdie before adding more red at 13 and 15. He then stamped four par breakers in a row at 18, 1, 2 and 3. He ended the round with six straight pars to set the target for the afternoon wave. Overnight co-leader Brett Rumford was ahead of him on the course but Bransdon took lunch alone in second on the live leaderboard.