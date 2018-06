Aaron Rai Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (23) / 3/3/1995

Latest News Recent News

Aaron Rai crafted a 3-under-par 34-35=69 which set the pace in round one of the BMW International Open at Golf Club Gut Larchenhof in Pulheim, Germany. The Englishman's lap left him in a share of first with Sweden's Henric Sturehed as he took lunch on the opening day and most of his progress was made on the front nine. He made birdies at the third, seventh and ninth holes, with the latter two covering a bogey in-between at the eighth. On the way home he added eight pars and a third birdie-4 of the day at the 519-yard par-5 15th. On a solid run of 9-for-11 and 93rd on the Race to Dubai he is still looking for his first seasonal top five. Should he remain in a tie for the lead come the end of play it will replicate his 18-hole T1 in the Qatar Masters (he finished T19); he was also T3 in the Open de Espana after the first round (T12). He and Sturehed lead by one from five players in the clubhouse on 2-under.

Aaron Rai is a statistical mystery as he prepares to tee it up in the Volvo China Open at Topwin Golf & CC in Beijing this week. The Englishman who plays with two gloves, two sleeves and castle tee pegs also loves to utilise the practice putting green. He spent hours at a time on it in Morocco last week, perhaps because it is currently holding him back somewhat. He is 7-for-12 this term and when he has made the cut he has every time ranked top ten for Driving Accuracy and six times 25th or better for Greens in Regulation (three times top five), but he has a Total Putting best of 24th in that spell and is usually worse. Or is this smoke and mirrors? SG stats tell a different story. He ranks 23rd for SG: Putting and 135th SG: Tee to Green. Source: EuropeanTour.com

Aaron Rai went low in round one of the Open de España at Centro Nacional de Golf but failed to claim the solo lead or even a share of it with a 5-under-par 30-37=67, one behind the leaders Marc Warren and Paul Dunne. The Englishman arrived in Madrid with a stunning record in Spain: three starts and three top ten finishes. Perhaps that fuelled his stunning opening nine holes. He started from the tenth and had three distinct bursts of scoring. He opened with birdie-birdie at 10 and 11, then again made up two shots on the field but on one hole (the 350-yard par-4 13th) and he did the latter again with eagle-3 at the 527-yard par-5 18th. The front nine was harder work. He needed one more shot against the card for the solo lead, but made errors at 5 and 8, atoned only by ticking No. 7. He will start Friday in a group of nine on 5-under.