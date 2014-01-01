Jacques Kruyswijk returned to Royal Johannesburg and Kensington Golf Club's West Course Friday morning to finish off a bogey-free 8-under-par 33-30=63 and end the delayed opening round in solo second, just a single swing behind leader Paul Peterson.

A waterlogged course had caused play to be suspended early Thursday afternoon and further rain delayed the restart until 0930 local time this morning. When the action finally resumed, Kruyswijk finished off a back nine score of just 30 by making eagle-3 at No. 15 along with birdies at 10, 14 and 17. He'd picked up shots at 2, 5 and 6 on his front nine yesterday. The 24-year-old is playing this event for the third time and posted T31 last year. He won the Sunshine Tour's Cape Town Open in November and currently sits at 273 in the OWGR. Next up, he'll take on the tougher East Course where just six of the top 18 on the final R1 leaderboard played their first rounds.