Ben Eccles' adventure at the Tshwane Open in South Africa continued Saturday with a bogey-free 7-under-par 31-33=64 in round three at Pretoria CC, good enough for a share of the early clubhouse lead with Oliver Fisher on 10-under 203.

It's been highs and lows for the young Aussie so far this week. He started fast with a 65, dropped out of the top 20 with a 73 in round two but surged back up the leaderboard by going nine shots lower today. Right now, he's T3 and will hope the later starters don't pull too far clear. Eccles lost his way yesterday with a bogey-double bogey run at 3 and 4 but he played those same two holes in 1-under today having already birdied No. 2. He continued his forward progress with par breakers at 7 and 9 and circled more red numbers at 13, 14 and 17 on his back nine. A birdie at the par-5 last would have given him the clubhouse lead on his own but he had to settle for par. Eccles is ranked 648th in the world.