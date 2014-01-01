Ben Eccles

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
Golf Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Fantasy Challenge
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Dodgers Check-In
Mar 3
ST Daily: Paying the Price
Mar 3
Podcast: Early Storylines
Mar 3
2017 Breakdowns: Second Base
Mar 2
Podcast: Padres Check-In
Mar 2
ST Daily: Training Wheeler
Mar 2
Podcast: Brewers Check-In
Mar 1
Showdown: Longoria vs. Franco
Mar 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Domingo Santana blasts two homers in loss
Paul Goldschmidt goes deep in D'Backs rout
Huston Street (triceps) set to undergo an MRI
Carlos Rodon could miss first week of season
David Price (elbow) doesn't need surgery
Adrian Beltre (calf) back in Rangers' lineup
White Sox release disappointing Brett Lawrie
Dahl back injury worse than initially thought
Jason Kipnis (shoulder) to DH next week
Adrian Gonzalez (elbow) will play on Monday
Buster Posey (neck) back in Giants' lineup
Scherzer (finger) to throw live BP Tuesday
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 3
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Mar 1
Tag-a-palooza
Feb 28
Top 100 NFL Free Agents
Feb 27
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Feb 27
What’s Next for Romo?
Feb 22
Finding Your Fantasy Kicker
Feb 22
NFC Depth Charts
Feb 20
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Three-way Cousins-Romo trade not happening
Alabama LB Foster sent home from Combine
Jags release free agent flop CB Davon House
Prospect Corey Davis may not run before draft
'Growing sentiment' Romo could go to Texans
WSH, DAL, SF to discuss Cousins, Romo trade?
Patriots pull the plug on T Sebastian Vollmer
Bills front office and coaches split on Tyrod
Alvin Kamara disappoints with 4.56 forty time
Fournette registers official 40 time of 4.51
Christian McCaffrey's official 40 time: 4.48
Dalvin Cook officially clocks 4.49 in the 40
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Westbrook Unleashed
Mar 4
Mail: Rest-of-Season Outlooks
Mar 3
Stew: Tank Half Full
Mar 3
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 3
Mar 3
Night of the Bosnian Beast
Mar 3
NBA Roundtable: Never Again
Mar 2
Dose: Jokic not jokin' around
Mar 2
Kevin Durant Injury Fallout
Mar 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Kawhi Leonard fills it up against Pelicans
DeMarcus Cousins scores 19 with 23 boards
Micro Machine: Tyler Ulis drops 14-4-7 line
Double Dipping: Alan Williams dub-dubs again
Russell Westbrook has 48-17-9 in loss to PHX
Nerlens Takes Flight: Noel drops 15 and 17
Seth Curry scores 24 points in win vs. MEM
Derrick Favors scores 19 on 8-of-9 FGs in win
George Hill scores 34 points on 10-of-12 FGs
Brad Beal's consistency rolls on, scores 27
Clippers say Chris Paul's thumb is 'fine'
Justin Anderson scores 19 points vs. NYK
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Elliott, Flames Stay Hot
Mar 4
The Week Ahead: Deadline Past
Mar 3
Burrows Shines In Sens Debut
Mar 3
Podcast: Trade Deadline Recap
Mar 2
Trading Values
Mar 2
Trade Deadline Winners/Losers
Mar 2
Dose: Kane is Able
Mar 2
Trade Deadline Live Blog
Mar 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Rickard Rakell scores two goals in win vs TOR
Brian Elliot wins 5th straight game for CGY
A. Panarin scores in regulation & shootout
Connor Hellebuyck shuts out Blues on Friday
Blake Wheeler scores 3 points in win over STL
Shane Doan racks up 1G, 2A in win over CAR
Nikita Kucherov scores in fifth straight game
Evgeni Malkin scores 3 points in win over TB
Penguins get Conor Sheary back on Friday
Vegas can engage in certain trades, signings
Devils lose Cammalleri for at least a week
Jonathan Bernier will start vs Leafs Friday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
QuikTrip 500 Stats
Mar 3
DFS: Atlanta
Mar 2
Chasing Atlanta
Mar 1
Caps After Daytona (Spring)
Feb 28
Wrapup: Daytona Int'l Speedway
Feb 26
Update: Daytona (Spring)
Feb 25
Daytona 500 Stats
Feb 24
DFS: Daytona (Spring)
Feb 23
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Briscoe: Top 10 laps in last Truck practice
Elliott best in final Atlanta truck practice
Ryan Newman barely misses record pole
Kevin Harvick wins QuikTrip 500 pole
Kurt Busch barely misses ATL top 12 in quals
Matt Kenseth to start 16th in Atlanta Cup
Jimmie Johnson notably misses round 3
David Ragan scrapes wall in qualification
Kevin Harvick posts quickest 10 laps in P1
Harvick: Top 10 laps in NXS Final practice
Kyle Busch tops XFINITY Final Practice
Bell leads Atlanta truck Practice 2
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: WGC-Mexico
Feb 28
WGC-Mexico: Preview and Ranks
Feb 27
Fowler 4-shot winner at Honda
Feb 27
Tshwane Open Preview
Feb 27
The Honda Classic: Power Ranks
Feb 21
Expert Picks: Honda Classic
Feb 21
Dustin Johnson wins Genesis
Feb 20
Joburg Open Preview
Feb 20
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Eccles matches clubhouse Tshwane lead with 64
O. Fisher 62; sets early target in Tshwane R3
Thomas climbs the board with second-round 66
McIlroy leads by two after week-tying-low 65
Fisher in the hunt after two days in Mexico
Sullivan signs day-low 65 in R2 of WGC-Mexico
Mickelson posts 7-under target at WGC-Mexico
Coetzee among notables to miss cut at Tshwane
Jamieson adds 65; shares R2 lead at Tshwane
Bjork shares the 36-hole lead at Tshwane Open
Moore makes it six atop WGC leaderboard
Mickelson joins early pack of leaders at WGC
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 3
Podcast: EDGE Athleticism
Mar 2
2017 NFL Combine Preview
Feb 28
Podcast: Matt Waldman on QBs
Feb 28
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 24
Podcast: TE Prospect Talk
Feb 24
Podcast: Graham Barfield & RBs
Feb 22
Wide Receiver Rankings
Feb 21
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Schefter: Reuben Foster sent home from Indy
Report: Monte Kiffin to join Lane at FAU
Report: Abdominal strain to limit Iowa's King
VP of player personnel: Kizer terrifies me
Corey Davis (ankle) won't run on WMU pro day
Williams meets with Cards OC, likes offense
Peppers to work out as both LB and DB
UMTE Jake Butt (knee) will not work out
WR Williams won't run the 40 at the Combine
C-Mac all-around impressive in Combine drills
Need for speed: Eagles meet with WR Ross
UNC RB T.J. Logan flies with 4.37 40 time
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 27
Mar 4
Sean's Super Subs - Week 27
Mar 3
Late Fitness Check GW27
Mar 3
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 27
Mar 3
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW27
Mar 3
AM's Perfect XI - Week 27
Mar 2
Overreaction Monday - Week 26
Mar 1
The Bargain Hunter-Week 27
Feb 28
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Laurent Koscielny back for Liverpool showdown
Geoff Cameron back in contention for Potters
Berahino frustration continues in a new home
Mauro Zarate out for the season at Watford
Daryl Janmaat questionable for Week 27 vs SOU
Matt Phillips questionable for Week 27
Craig Dawson cleared to return for Week 27
Evans playing time likely tied to Phillips
Aaron Ramsey in contention for Anfield trip
Hazard knock "nothing serious" says Conte
Schmeichel fine despite ankle injury
WHU set to offer Antonio a new contract
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Ben Eccles
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 11/29/1994
Latest News
Recent News
Ben Eccles' adventure at the Tshwane Open in South Africa continued Saturday with a bogey-free 7-under-par 31-33=64 in round three at Pretoria CC, good enough for a share of the early clubhouse lead with Oliver Fisher on 10-under 203.
It's been highs and lows for the young Aussie so far this week. He started fast with a 65, dropped out of the top 20 with a 73 in round two but surged back up the leaderboard by going nine shots lower today. Right now, he's T3 and will hope the later starters don't pull too far clear. Eccles lost his way yesterday with a bogey-double bogey run at 3 and 4 but he played those same two holes in 1-under today having already birdied No. 2. He continued his forward progress with par breakers at 7 and 9 and circled more red numbers at 13, 14 and 17 on his back nine. A birdie at the par-5 last would have given him the clubhouse lead on his own but he had to settle for par. Eccles is ranked 648th in the world.
Mar 4 - 6:43 AM
With four birdies in his final five holes, Ben Eccles finished off a bogey-free 5-under-par 34-32=66 in the first round at the Tshwane Open in South Africa, coming to rest just one shot shy of the three-way clubhouse lead.
Eccles turned a solid day into an excellent one by ticking 14, 15, 17 and 18 to end the day at Pretoria CC in the top five. Prior to that he'd ridden the par train from the 1st to the 8th before picking up a shot with a birdie at the par-5 9th. He was back aboard with pars at 10, 11, 12 and 13 before the late surge which lifted him within a stroke of Gregory Havret, Haydn Porteous and Alexander Bjork. Eccles fell at the final stage of Q School in November but is one of 11 invites this week. He also got starts when the European Tour visited his native Australia, making the cut in both with T45 at the Aussie PGA and T39 at the recent ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth.
Mar 2 - 9:42 AM
Eccles matches clubhouse Tshwane lead with 64
Mar 4 - 6:43 AM
Eccles just 1 back after Tshwane Open opener
Mar 2 - 9:42 AM
More Ben Eccles Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
J. Day
PGA
(783)
2
T. Woods
PGA
(530)
3
B. Grace
PGA
(530)
4
K. Stadler
PGA
(513)
5
B. Van Pelt
PGA
(456)
6
T. Clark
PGA
(451)
7
R. McIlroy
PGA
(448)
8
C. Knost
PGA
(424)
9
B. Davis
PGA
(409)
10
W. Wilcox
PGA
(407)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Season stats are currently unavailable
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Headlines
Expert Picks: WGC-Mexico
Feb 28
Adam Scott will play the role of defending champion but will also have to learn the ropes at a new course.
More GOL Columns
»
Expert Picks: WGC-Mexico
Feb 28
»
WGC-Mexico: Preview and Ranks
Feb 27
»
Fowler 4-shot winner at Honda
Feb 27
»
Tshwane Open Preview
Feb 27
»
The Honda Classic: Power Ranks
Feb 21
»
Expert Picks: Honda Classic
Feb 21
»
Dustin Johnson wins Genesis
Feb 20
»
Joburg Open Preview
Feb 20
GOL Headlines
»
Eccles matches clubhouse Tshwane lead with 64
»
O. Fisher 62; sets early target in Tshwane R3
»
Thomas climbs the board with second-round 66
»
McIlroy leads by two after week-tying-low 65
»
Fisher in the hunt after two days in Mexico
»
Sullivan signs day-low 65 in R2 of WGC-Mexico
»
Mickelson posts 7-under target at WGC-Mexico
»
Coetzee among notables to miss cut at Tshwane
»
Jamieson adds 65; shares R2 lead at Tshwane
»
Bjork shares the 36-hole lead at Tshwane Open
»
Moore makes it six atop WGC leaderboard
»
Mickelson joins early pack of leaders at WGC
GOL Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved