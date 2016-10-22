Player Page

Paul Lawrie

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (48) / 1/1/1969
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 198

Dimension Data Pro-am winner Paul Lawrie returns to the European Tour this week in the Open de Portugal at Morgado G&CC in Portimao.
It’s been a curious few months for the 1999 Open champion. He closed the 2016 season with T5 in the Portugal Masters and then T43 in the Turkish Airlines Open, results that weren’t enough to extend his interest in the Race to Dubai. After a prolonged winter break he struggled through the Desert Swing with two missed cuts and T56 in the Dubai Desert Classic. But he then headed to South Africa and the 48-year-old shot a 5-under 67 in the final round to claim not only that Sunshine Tour win, but the 13th pro victory of his career and a spot in the WGC Bridgestone Invitational. He’s had nearly three months off since and will return to a course which has been beefed up from the originally reported 6,399 yards to 7,419. He owns top 25 finishes on seven different Portuguese layouts. May 9 - 12:35 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201410 0 0 02230920
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
 

 