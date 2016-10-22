Welcome,
Paul Lawrie
Paul Lawrie
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
48
) / 1/1/1969
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 198
Latest News
Recent News
Dimension Data Pro-am winner Paul Lawrie returns to the European Tour this week in the Open de Portugal at Morgado G&CC in Portimao.
It’s been a curious few months for the 1999 Open champion. He closed the 2016 season with T5 in the Portugal Masters and then T43 in the Turkish Airlines Open, results that weren’t enough to extend his interest in the Race to Dubai. After a prolonged winter break he struggled through the Desert Swing with two missed cuts and T56 in the Dubai Desert Classic. But he then headed to South Africa and the 48-year-old shot a 5-under 67 in the final round to claim not only that Sunshine Tour win, but the 13th pro victory of his career and a spot in the WGC Bridgestone Invitational. He’s had nearly three months off since and will return to a course which has been beefed up from the originally reported 6,399 yards to 7,419. He owns top 25 finishes on seven different Portuguese layouts.
May 9 - 12:35 PM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Paul Lawrie thrashed the back nine at Victoria Clube de Golfe to card 6-under-par 34-31=65 and reach the 54-hole stage of the Portugal Masters in T4 on 16-under 197.
The veteran Scot opened in style with a birdie-3 at the first hole before going bogey-birdie at 7 and 8. He reached the 12th tee before making any more headway - and when he did it was in style, making an eagle-3 at the 547-yard par-5. He refused to take the foot from the accelerator, marking birdie at 13 and 14. Three pars followed before he drained a birdie putt on the final green. A two-time winner in 2012, he hasn't won since and this is only the second time he has been in contention all season. The previous occasion was when he entered the final round of the Qatar Masters alone in first only to add a 78 and fall back into a tie for 13th. He was T2 in this event back in 2008.
Sat, Oct 22, 2016 01:21:00 PM
Paul Lawrie smoothed a 5-under-par 32-34=66 in round two of the Portugal Masters at Victoria Clube de Golfe, currently good for a top five place on the live leaderboard.
The former Open champion looked set for a really low one after four birdies in his first six holes (11, 13, 14 and 15) today but his momentum was halted with a bogey-4 at 16 for the second day running. He got the shot back at the par-5 17th and made further gains at 1 and 2 before playing the final seven holes in 1-over. Still, a pair of 66s put the Scot inside the top 10 and in position to challenge on the weekend. At 10-under 132, he trails leader Marc Warren by four shots.
Fri, Oct 21, 2016 10:17:00 AM
Paul Lawrie will be one of Darren Clarke's vice-captains at the Ryder Cup but he tests his own game this week with another start at the Porsche European Open in Germany.
The Scot was 15th at the Made In Denmark at the end of August and T49 at the Omega European Masters in Switzerland but missed the cut in last week's Italian Open. Explaining that performance on his
blog
, Lawrie said, "I shot 72 + 68 which missed the cut by 1 shot, I hit it really good today but bogeyed 16 and 17 which was incredibly frustrating." Despite flashes of form, he's yet to post a top 10 in 16 starts this season. His last top 10 in Germany came in the 2007 Mercedes-Benz Championship although he's had four top 30s since, the latest (T29) at last year's BMW International Open. This will be his first look at the Beckenbauer Course, part of the vast Golf Resort Bad Griesbach at Hartl in Bavaria.
Wed, Sep 21, 2016 09:05:00 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Lawrie takes on track extended to 7,419 yds
May 9 - 12:35 PM
Paul Lawrie moves up Portugal leaderboard
Sat, Oct 22, 2016 01:21:00 PM
Paul Lawrie adds another 66; T4 in Portugal
Fri, Oct 21, 2016 10:17:00 AM
Paul Lawrie makes Germany stop ahead of Ryder
Wed, Sep 21, 2016 09:05:00 AM
More Paul Lawrie Player News
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2014
1
0
0
0
0
22
3
0
9
2
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
