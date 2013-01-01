University of Virginia's Jimmy Stanger heads back home for his PGA TOUR debut, taking place at this week's Valspar Championship.

The Gaither High School grad grew up in the Tampa area within 30 minutes of Innisbrook Resort. That will certainly add a bit of comfort as he tests his talents in a PGA TOUR event for the first time. The senior at UVA currently ranks 21st in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. Stanger is off to a flying start this season, collecting top 10s in four of his five events played, including a T1 at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate. While the youngster is untested on the PGA TOUR, the pedigree is certainly there for any gamer looking for an under-the-radar sleeper this week.