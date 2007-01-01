Colin Monagle

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
Golf Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Fantasy Challenge
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Get The MLB Draft Guide
Mar 20
ST Daily: Injured Tiger's Paw
Mar 20
ST Daily: Debating the WBC
Mar 17
Podcast: Rocky Road
Mar 17
Showdown: Jansen vs. Chapman
Mar 16
ST Daily: Pineda Dazzles
Mar 16
Podcast: Royals Check-In
Mar 16
Standard Mock Draft
Mar 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
ChiSox talking long-term deal w/ Tim Anderson
Cashner (biceps) pitching in minors game Wed.
J.D. Martinez (foot) to have CT scan Friday
Pomeranz says triceps issue was mechanical
Josh Donaldson (calf) to debut at 3B on Wed.
Adrian Gonzalez (elbow) down until Thursday
Puig sitting Monday with left calf tightness
Salvy (elbow) nearing return to Cactus games
Tebow to open season with Low-A Columbia
Roberts: Urias 'unrealistic' to make rotation
Eloy Jimenez has bone bruise in throwing arm
Karns to open season as Royals' fifth starter
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
IDP Nation: 2017 FA Review
Mar 17
How to Value Suspensions
Mar 16
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 16
The Second Wave
Mar 14
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 13
Free Agency Winners & Losers
Mar 13
Podcast: Free Agency Recap
Mar 13
NFL Free Agency Recap
Mar 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Browns host free agent SS Bradley McDougald
Patriots cut preseason phenom Tyler Gaffney
Raiders sign ex-Dolphins LB Jelani Jenkins
CLE 'fairly confident' it can wait on QB?
Lombardi: Revis didn't take care of his body
Report: Browns sky high on Myles Garrett
Steelers ink Knile Davis to one-year contract
NFL could shorten overtime period in 2017
Report: 'Raiders or bust' for Marshawn Lynch
Belichick said Revis wouldn't work at safety
Beast Mode 'really wants' to play for Raiders
FA Chase Daniel visiting the Jets on Monday
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA Power Rankings: Week 22
Mar 20
Mar. 20 NBA Season Long Pod
Mar 20
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Mar 20
Dose: Lillard Savings Time
Mar 20
MKG's March Madness
Mar 19
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 22
Mar 19
Dose: Harden’s Very Valuable
Mar 19
The Week Ahead: Week 22
Mar 18
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Justin Anderson (illness) available to play
Jahlil Okafor, Henderson out Monday vs. ORL
D'Angelo Russell will start Tuesday vs. LAC
Nikola Vucevic (Achilles) will start Monday
Timberwolves officially sign Omri Casspi
Sean Kilpatrick, Harris out Tuesday vs. DET
Jeremy Lin (ankle) doubtful for Tuesday
Booker, Barbosa, Price questionable Tuesday
Dion Waiters (ankle) ruled out for Tuesday
Nick Young (illness) practices on Monday
Kristaps Porzingis (thigh) will play Monday
Dinwiddie to start at PG rest of the season?
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Marchand leads Bruins PP beat
Mar 20
Dose: Crosby back on Top
Mar 20
Waiver Wired:Latch onto Little
Mar 19
Dose: The Clincher
Mar 19
Talbot Time
Mar 18
Rakell's Unusual Season
Mar 18
A Busy Playoff Schedule
Mar 17
McDavid, Marchand Keep Pace
Mar 17
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Brad Marchand earns first star of the week
Henrik Lundqvist (hip) may play on road trip
Evgeni Malkin won't play at Buffalo Tuesday
Aaron Dell expected to start Monday vs. DAL
Jamie Benn is ready to play on Monday night
Jason Spezza (back) doubtful to play Monday
M. Tkachuk will have a hearing for elbow
Claude Giroux still bothered by hip
Bobrovsky extends win streak to seven games
Crosby scores hat trick, reaches 40-goal mark
Fleury silences Panthers on 21 shots
Senators stick with Anderson Sunday vs MTL
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Phoenix Int'l Raceway
Mar 19
Update: Phoenix
Mar 18
Camping World 500 Stats
Mar 17
DFS: Phoenix (Spring)
Mar 16
Chasing Phoenix (Spring)
Mar 15
Caps After Las Vegas
Mar 14
Wrapup: Las Vegas
Mar 12
Update: Las Vegas
Mar 11
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Danny Bohn: Performance Plus 150 results
Riley Herbst: NAPA Auto Parts 150 results
Daniel Hemric: DC Solar 200 results
Herring earns hard fought 20th in Phoenix
Ty Dillon narrowly misses the top 15
Elliott slips outside the top 10 to 12th
Matt Kenseth falls out of top 16
Speeding penalty snowballs on Logano at PIR
Doug Coby: Performance Plus 150 results
Nicole Behar: NAPA Auto Parts 150 results
Brennan Poole: DC Solar 200 results
Gary Putnam: Performance Plus 150 results
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
WGC-Dell Match Play Preview
Mar 20
FanDuel Focus: Arnie's Invite
Mar 15
Expert Picks: Arnie's Invite
Mar 14
Arnie's Invite: Power Ranking
Mar 13
Hadwin breaks thru at Valspar
Mar 13
Valspar: Preview and Rankings
Mar 7
Expert Picks: Valspar
Mar 7
Dustin Johnson wins WGC-Mexico
Mar 6
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Monagle leads the pack at Puerto Rico OQ
Willett seeking to stem troubles in Austin
Pieters looks to shine at WGC-Dell Match Play
RCB returns to scene of biggest Tour purse
Hatton ties career-TOUR-best with T4 at API
Short game woes stymie McIlroy's title bid
Hoffman birdies last for 73; joint runner-up
Kisner slips to two-way T2 after closing 73
Leishman ends drought; steals API by 1 w/ 69
Danny Lee concludes API with bogey-free 67
Hoffman clings to share w/ trip-birdie finish
Kisner co-leads API after third-round 68
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Podcast: Matt Waldman on QBs
Mar 20
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 17
Mock Draft III
Mar 14
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 10
Podcast: Combine Conclusions
Mar 9
2017 NFL Combine Takeaways
Mar 6
Norris Attempts The Combine
Mar 5
Podcast: EDGE Athleticism
Mar 4
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Bears host ILB Foster for a Monday visit
Tide T Robinson set to meet with the Panthers
Toledo RB Kareem Hunt will visit the Vikings
Cosell: Trubisky not a high level prospect
Oregon State no closer to naming starting QB
Georgia self-reports trio of minor violations
Purdue expels three for sexual assault
Clemson lands four-star DE Justin Mascoll
Evaluator: Reddick over Foster wouldn't shock
Casserly prefers WR Williams to Hopkins
Dalvin Cook visiting the Eagles on Friday
WR Peoples-Jones makes mark at UM combine
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Overreaction Monday - Week 29
Mar 20
Team News - Week 29
Mar 18
Late Fitness Check GW29
Mar 17
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 29
Mar 17
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW29
Mar 17
Sean's Super Subs - GW29
Mar 17
DFS Soccer: Week 29
Mar 16
AM's Perfect XI - Week 29
Mar 16
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Mourinho talks about Rashford's goal troubles
Benik Afobe admits that he "lost his head"
Belgium without Hazard for WCQ vs. Greece
Foxes hopeful Morgan will be fit after break
Luiz looking forward to international break
Reid rounds out triple injury blow for WHU
Kirchhoff sidelined for six more weeks
Anichebe on track for April return
Injury sees Kone withdraw from Ivory Coast
Injured Antonio withdrawn from England squad
Obiang looks set to miss the rest of the term
Gabbiadini injury is a huge blow for Saints
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Colin Monagle
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
) / 1/1/2050
Latest News
Recent News
Colin Monagle thrashed TPC Dorado Beach during today's open qualifier into the Puerto Rico Open, styling a bogey-free, 10-under-par 34-28=62 to punch his ticket to this week's main event. Joining him will be Martin Ureta, Cyril Bouniol, and Ryan McCormick.
Monagle was locked in today, circling eight birdies and an eagle while maintaining a clean card. His reward will be a PGA TOUR debut come Thursday. Monagle spent his time on the Mackenzie Tour last year, posting a 3-for-11 record that was highlighted by a T20 at the Niagara Championship. Martin Ureta will be the only qualifier with any TOUR experience, but that experience is just one start, a missed cut at the 2007 U.S. Open. Some notables that attempted to qualify but fell short include:
66-
Eric Axley;
67-
Arjun Atwal, Lee McCoy, Ted Purdy;
69-
Ryan Ruffels;
70-
Brendon Todd, Joey Garber.
Mar 20 - 4:30 PM
Source:
PRGA.org
Monagle leads the pack at Puerto Rico OQ
Mar 20 - 4:30 PM
More Colin Monagle Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
J. Day
PGA
(727)
2
S. O'Hair
PGA
(570)
3
K. Stadler
PGA
(538)
4
P. Cantlay
PGA
(458)
5
B. Van Pelt
PGA
(446)
6
S. Kim
PGA
(440)
7
T. Woods
PGA
(426)
8
T. Clark
PGA
(421)
9
C. Knost
PGA
(410)
10
C. Hoffman
PGA
(405)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Season stats are currently unavailable
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Headlines
WGC-Dell Match Play Preview
Mar 20
Rory McIlroy made the semi-finals of the 2016 WGC-Dell Match Play and leads a strong European contingent at this year's edition in Austin, Texas.
More GOL Columns
»
WGC-Dell Match Play Preview
Mar 20
»
FanDuel Focus: Arnie's Invite
Mar 15
»
Expert Picks: Arnie's Invite
Mar 14
»
Arnie's Invite: Power Ranking
Mar 13
»
Hadwin breaks thru at Valspar
Mar 13
»
Valspar: Preview and Rankings
Mar 7
»
Expert Picks: Valspar
Mar 7
»
Dustin Johnson wins WGC-Mexico
Mar 6
GOL Headlines
»
Monagle leads the pack at Puerto Rico OQ
»
Willett seeking to stem troubles in Austin
»
Pieters looks to shine at WGC-Dell Match Play
»
RCB returns to scene of biggest Tour purse
»
Hatton ties career-TOUR-best with T4 at API
»
Short game woes stymie McIlroy's title bid
»
Hoffman birdies last for 73; joint runner-up
»
Kisner slips to two-way T2 after closing 73
»
Leishman ends drought; steals API by 1 w/ 69
»
Danny Lee concludes API with bogey-free 67
»
Hoffman clings to share w/ trip-birdie finish
»
Kisner co-leads API after third-round 68
GOL Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved