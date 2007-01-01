Colin Monagle thrashed TPC Dorado Beach during today's open qualifier into the Puerto Rico Open, styling a bogey-free, 10-under-par 34-28=62 to punch his ticket to this week's main event. Joining him will be Martin Ureta, Cyril Bouniol, and Ryan McCormick.

Monagle was locked in today, circling eight birdies and an eagle while maintaining a clean card. His reward will be a PGA TOUR debut come Thursday. Monagle spent his time on the Mackenzie Tour last year, posting a 3-for-11 record that was highlighted by a T20 at the Niagara Championship. Martin Ureta will be the only qualifier with any TOUR experience, but that experience is just one start, a missed cut at the 2007 U.S. Open. Some notables that attempted to qualify but fell short include: 66- Eric Axley; 67- Arjun Atwal, Lee McCoy, Ted Purdy; 69- Ryan Ruffels; 70- Brendon Todd, Joey Garber.