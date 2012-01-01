Player Page

Riley Arp

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  () / 1/1/2050

Riley Arp tore through Cypresswood Golf Club during today's open qualifier, styling a 10-under-par 32-30=62 to punch his ticket into this week's Shell Houston Open. Joining him are Wesley McClain (-9), Andres Gonzales (-9), and Jason Gore (-8) with the latter needing to survive a 6-for-1 playoff.
Arp was dialed in today while taking on the Tradition Course at Cypresswood GC. He circled 11 birdies to offset a lone bogey, earning a debut on the PGA TOUR for his efforts. Arp has been playing well recently on the Adams Pro Tour, starting the season with back-to-back top 10s. It was a good day for the Adams Pro Tour as Wesley McClain also spends his time there, and also qualified with a blemish-free 63. The Shell Houston Open will also be his PGA TOUR debut. Golfers who finished at 8-under 64 but fell shy in the playoff include: Roger Sloan, Brady Schnell, Martin Trainer, Sebastian Vazquez, and Daniel Chopra. Mar 27 - 9:24 PM
Source: PGA.com -- Southern Texas Section
