Riley Arp tore through Cypresswood Golf Club during today's open qualifier, styling a 10-under-par 32-30=62 to punch his ticket into this week's Shell Houston Open. Joining him are Wesley McClain (-9), Andres Gonzales (-9), and Jason Gore (-8) with the latter needing to survive a 6-for-1 playoff

Arp was dialed in today while taking on the Tradition Course at Cypresswood GC. He circled 11 birdies to offset a lone bogey, earning a debut on the PGA TOUR for his efforts. Arp has been playing well recently on the Adams Pro Tour, starting the season with back-to-back top 10s. It was a good day for the Adams Pro Tour as Wesley McClain also spends his time there, and also qualified with a blemish-free 63. The Shell Houston Open will also be his PGA TOUR debut. Golfers who finished at 8-under 64 but fell shy in the playoff include: Roger Sloan, Brady Schnell, Martin Trainer, Sebastian Vazquez, and Daniel Chopra.