Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Gregor Blanco released by Diamondbacks
Brantley (shoulder) to play in three straight
Report: Familia susp. likely less than 30 gms
Capps (elbow) shaky in Cactus League debut
Masterson signs minors deal with Dodgers
Frazier doubles, homers in win over Dodgers
Roberts: Hyun-Jin Ryu is in Dodgers rotation
Soler diagnosed with Grade 1 oblique strain
Carrasco (elbow) to pitch second game for CLE
Bumgarner strikes out nine over 7 IP vs. Reds
Molina, Cards making progress on extension
Dyson (hamstring) hopes for Cactus game Wed.
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Riley Arp earns medalist honors at Houston OQ
D. Johnson WDs from Shell Houston Open
Match Play first-timer Rahm finishes solo 2nd
Dustin Johnson wins Match Play 1 UP over Rahm
Tanihara nets career-TOUR-best 4th at WGC
Bill Haas wins 3rd place 2&1 over Tanihara
Lunde last in the field, second by week's end
D.A. Points wins by two strokes at PR Open
DeChambeau posts career-best T2 at PR Open
1-seed Dustin Johnson survives Tanihara 1 UP
Goosen comes up two shy in Puerto Rico
Rahm heads to Finals with 3&2 win over Haas
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
GM Lynch: This year's QBs 'getting a bad rap'
49ers conduct private workout of QB Watson
Trubisky to attend Browns' local prospect day
Report: Texas chasing ND grad tranfer Zaire
Lions GM and HC work out ASU WR White
Salguero: Zero percent chance MIA takes Mixon
Chad Kelly cleared for 35-45 pro day throws
Riddick: Jabrill Peppers will be a great pro
Taco Charlton to visit DAL, NO, TB and MIA
USF DB Hassan Childs injured in shooting
Peppers as offensive player remains in play
UM QB Wilton Speight has dropped 20 pounds
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Toure agent won't rule out United move
Klopp: Can in contract talks with Liverpool
Courtois diagnosed with a minor hip problem
Rejuvenated Vardy scores for England
Chelsea thankful Costa injury is not serious
Fellaini released as MUFC injury woes mount
Shaw and Rose's futures intertwined
Stoke target Hull City's Andrew Robertson
Hull's Josh Tymon wanted by West Ham
Alexis Sanchez starts as Chile lose close one
Ozil struggling with multiple injuries
Defoe will seek out transfer if relegated
Riley Arp
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Riley Arp
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
) / 1/1/2050
Latest News
Recent News
Riley Arp tore through Cypresswood Golf Club during today's open qualifier, styling a 10-under-par 32-30=62 to punch his ticket into this week's Shell Houston Open. Joining him are Wesley McClain (-9), Andres Gonzales (-9), and Jason Gore (-8) with the latter
needing to survive a 6-for-1 playoff
.
Arp was dialed in today while taking on the Tradition Course at Cypresswood GC. He circled 11 birdies to offset a lone bogey, earning a debut on the PGA TOUR for his efforts. Arp has been playing well recently on the Adams Pro Tour, starting the season with back-to-back top 10s. It was a good day for the Adams Pro Tour as Wesley McClain also spends his time there, and also qualified with a blemish-free 63. The Shell Houston Open will also be his PGA TOUR debut. Golfers who finished at 8-under 64 but fell shy in the playoff include: Roger Sloan, Brady Schnell, Martin Trainer, Sebastian Vazquez, and Daniel Chopra.
Mar 27 - 9:24 PM
Source:
PGA.com -- Southern Texas Section
Riley Arp earns medalist honors at Houston OQ
Mar 27 - 9:24 PM
More Riley Arp Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Season stats are currently unavailable
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Headlines
FanDuel Focus: Puerto Rico
Mar 22
David Hearn is rounding into form just in time for the Puerto Rico Open.
More GOL Columns
»
FanDuel Focus: Puerto Rico
Mar 22
»
Expert Picks: Match Play & PRO
Mar 21
»
WGC Match Play & PRO Ranks
Mar 20
»
Leishman steals API by one
Mar 20
»
WGC-Dell Match Play Preview
Mar 20
»
FanDuel Focus: Arnie's Invite
Mar 15
»
Expert Picks: Arnie's Invite
Mar 14
»
Arnie's Invite: Power Ranking
Mar 13
GOL Headlines
»
Riley Arp earns medalist honors at Houston OQ
»
D. Johnson WDs from Shell Houston Open
»
Match Play first-timer Rahm finishes solo 2nd
»
Dustin Johnson wins Match Play 1 UP over Rahm
»
Tanihara nets career-TOUR-best 4th at WGC
»
Bill Haas wins 3rd place 2&1 over Tanihara
»
Lunde last in the field, second by week's end
»
D.A. Points wins by two strokes at PR Open
»
DeChambeau posts career-best T2 at PR Open
»
1-seed Dustin Johnson survives Tanihara 1 UP
»
Goosen comes up two shy in Puerto Rico
»
Rahm heads to Finals with 3&2 win over Haas
GOL Links
»
FanDuel golf is here — play now!
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
