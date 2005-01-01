Wesley McClain

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Marcus Semien will undergo wrist surgery
Kipnis (shoulder) could be activated Friday
Matt Carpenter (finger) scratched from lineup
Graveman goes on DL with shoulder strain
Kemp (hamstring) likely to be activated Wed.
Carlos Correa (hand) not in Monday's lineup
Gregory Polanco (groin) expected back Tuesday
Holliday (back) returns to Yankees' lineup
Seth Lugo (elbow) to begin throwing Tuesday
Marlins activate 3B Prado from disabled list
Todd Frazier (illness) out again Monday
Kimbrel dominates again as Red Sox beat Rays
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Steelers keep CB Cockrell at lowest RFA tag
Mularkey: 'No concerns' over Henry's no-show
Andre Johnson to retire as a Houston Texan
Willie Snead participating in Saints OTAs
Easy call: Bucs pick up WR Evans' 2018 option
Seahawks WR Richardson to play more snaps?
Jarvis Landry reports for voluntary workouts
Report: Bill O'Brien 'loves' Patrick Mahomes
Jaguars LT Albert holding out, wants new deal
Panthers do 5-year, $80M deal with DT Short
Doug Martin present for the start of workouts
Broncos concerned with Lynch's work habits?
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Al Jefferson (ankle) available to play Monday
Austin Rivers (hamstring) doubtful for Game 3
Derrick Favors expected to start Tuesday
Rudy Gobert (knee) ruled out for Game 2
Serge Ibaka (ankle) expected to play Tuesday
Isaiah Thomas (personal) is planning to play
Rockets beat Thunder as Harden posts 37/9/7
Patrick Beverley gets 21 & 10, HOU takes Gm 1
Victor Oladipo shoots 1-of-12 in Game 1 loss
Russell Westbrook, OKC struggle in opener
Andre Roberson scores playoff-high 18 points
Al Horford's 19/8/7 not enough in Game 1 loss
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Karl Alzner (UBI) won't play in Game 3 vs TOR
Werenski out for season with facial fractures
David Krejci will be a game-time decision
Nikita Zaitsev will return Monday night
Cam Talbot snatches second straight shutout
Guentzel's hat trick boosts Pens to OT win
Jake Allen leads Blues to 3-0 series lead
Good chance Joe Thornton will play in Game 3
J. Toews playoff scoring drought continues
Galchenyuk moving up depth chart
Ryan Getzlaf enjoys another multi-point night
Roman Polak (LBI) will miss rest of playoffs
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
If Harvick wins All-Star, fan wins million
Ben Kennedy sets XFINITY schedule for 2017
Kimmel gets jump on Salem, busy testing week
Praytor to make 88th consecutive ARCA start
A.J. Fike tests at Indiana's Salem Speedway
Kasey Kahne is on downward slide
Paul Menard: no top-15s since Daytona
One top-30 for Reed Sorenson in 2017
Johnson stills struggles despite 1 strong run
Ty Dillon goes the distance
D. Patrick has been consistent in last four
Corey LaJoie looking for 2nd top-25
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
W. McClain Monday Qs into another Texas event
Overnight leader Dufner craters to T11 w/ 76
McGirt season-best T3 at Harbour Town GL
Rookie Schniederjans career-best T3 on HHI
Donald runner-up for fifth time at Heritage
Rookie Bryan wins maiden title in RBC debut
Rookie Cantlay posts 11-under w/ closing 67
Edoardo Molinari wins 2017 Trophee Hassan II
Donald labors to 72; hits just five greens
Simpson treads water; stays 2 adrift w/ 68
DeLaet heads to RBC finale 1 back after 69
Dufner ups the ante to -13 after day-low 65
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Texas Tech DT Breiden Fehoko heading to LSU
Tom Herman declines to name starting QB
Jets, Chiefs meeting Davis Webb this week
Report: Texans HC O'Brien 'loves' Mahomes
Pauline: McCaffrey may have draft guarantee
King: Cardinals like Mahomes, might love him
McCaffrey declining private workout requests
Mahomes visiting the Texans on Monday
Temple QB P.J. Walker visits three teams
Gareon Conley visiting the Jets this week
Reuben Foster checks out Motor City Kitties
Nebraska lands four-star receiver Allen
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Guzan makes rare start in defeat to Arsenal
Morgan could return for UCL tie with Atletico
Hammers short a full-back for Goodison trip
Shakespeare to assess Slimani ahead of UCL
Ozil strike seals win for stuttering Gunners
Hull must drop Dawson to keep defence solid
Rashford is a ray of hope in Ibra-less future
Young may stay at Man Utd beyond the summer
Jack Wilshere's loan petering out forgetably
John Terry to leave Chelsea at season's end
Hazard happy to stay at Chelsea...for now
Courtois injured while filming NBA commercial
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Wesley McClain
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
) / 1/1/2050
Latest News
Recent News
University of Houston alum Wesley McClain fired a 9-under-par 31-32=63 during today's open qualifier into the Valero Texas Open, taking top honors of the day, just ahead of three other qualifiers:
Ted Purdy (-8), Joshua Brock (-7), and Zach Cabra (-5)
with Cabra surviving a 2-for-1 playoff to punch his ticket.
McClain made his PGA TOUR debut just two weeks ago when he four-spotted into the Shell Houston Open. He opened with a strong 4-under 68 at the SHO before fading to rounds of 76 and 78 to finish 80th/MDF. It's incredibly difficult to qualify into two events during a season, let alone two straight events, so McClain just needs to find a way to transfer these low scores to the tournament rounds. Joining him with Texas connections is Zach Cabra who is a Sam Houston State graduate and will be making his PGA TOUR debut this week. He is coming off a T12 in his latest Adams Pro Tour start. Joshua Brock doesn't have Texas ties, but he does bring a similar lack of experience as his only start came in the form of a missed cut at the 2009 U.S. Open. Lastly, Ted Purdy also qualified and will provide all the experience of the bunch. The 2005 Byron Nelson champ is 147-for-280 in his career but he's missed the cut in his last six starts on the PGA TOUR.
Apr 17 - 6:05 PM
Source:
PGA.com -- Southern Texas Section
Monday qualifier Wesley McClain recorded a 4-over-par 38-38=76 in round two of the Shell Houston Open but still managed to slide through on the cut line of even-par 144 during his PGA TOUR debut.
UPDATE:
McClain chased 68-76 with 78 to miss the secondary 54-hole cut by three on 6-over 222 and finished 80/MDF.
The University of Houston product four-spotted on Monday to punch his ticket in the field this week. He currently spends his time on the Adams Pro Tour. McClain made it look easy on day one at the Golf Club of Houston, trading three birdies and an eagle with just one bogey on the card. Things got a little tougher today as he split just five fairways (only 6 in R1) en route to 12 GIR. Today's misses were a bit more costly as he found water twice with his tee balls, including the closing par-4 18th where he swallowed a double bogey. McClain had to feel deflated at that point as he sat outside the cut line at the time he signed his card but the cut line has since drifted to even par, meaning McClain will earn a paycheck in his PGA TOUR debut after all.
Mar 31 - 8:06 PM
W. McClain Monday Qs into another Texas event
Apr 17 - 6:05 PM
OQ Wesley McClain makes cut on the number
Mar 31 - 8:06 PM
More Wesley McClain Player News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
1
0
0
0
0
37
5
1
9
2
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Shell Houston Open
80
0
0
1
5
37
9
2
0
Headlines
Shenzhen International Preview
Apr 17
Bubba Watson travels to China this week to try his luck again at the European Tour's Shenzhen International
More GOL Columns
»
Shenzhen International Preview
Apr 17
»
FanDuel Focus: RBC Heritage
Apr 12
»
RBC Heritage: Preview and Rank
Apr 11
»
Expert Picks: RBC Heritage
Apr 11
»
Sergio Garcia; MAJOR Champion
Apr 10
»
Trophee Hassan II Preview
Apr 10
»
FanDuel Focus: 81st Masters
Apr 5
»
Expert Picks: 81st Masters
Apr 4
