University of Houston alum Wesley McClain fired a 9-under-par 31-32=63 during today's open qualifier into the Valero Texas Open, taking top honors of the day, just ahead of three other qualifiers: Ted Purdy (-8), Joshua Brock (-7), and Zach Cabra (-5) with Cabra surviving a 2-for-1 playoff to punch his ticket.

McClain made his PGA TOUR debut just two weeks ago when he four-spotted into the Shell Houston Open. He opened with a strong 4-under 68 at the SHO before fading to rounds of 76 and 78 to finish 80th/MDF. It's incredibly difficult to qualify into two events during a season, let alone two straight events, so McClain just needs to find a way to transfer these low scores to the tournament rounds. Joining him with Texas connections is Zach Cabra who is a Sam Houston State graduate and will be making his PGA TOUR debut this week. He is coming off a T12 in his latest Adams Pro Tour start. Joshua Brock doesn't have Texas ties, but he does bring a similar lack of experience as his only start came in the form of a missed cut at the 2009 U.S. Open. Lastly, Ted Purdy also qualified and will provide all the experience of the bunch. The 2005 Byron Nelson champ is 147-for-280 in his career but he's missed the cut in his last six starts on the PGA TOUR.