Amateur Stewart Hagestad capped off his major championship and PGA TOUR debut with a 1-over-par 38-35=73 to finish the 81st Masters at 6-over 294 and claim the silver cup as low amateur of the two who survived the cut. Hagestad posted rounds of 74-73-74-73, currently T38, and will be part of the Green Jacket ceremony later today. Last year's low am was the much-more-heralded Bryson DeChambeau (5-over 293) in his final start among the unpaid ranks, parlaying that into a T4 at the RBC Heritage on a sponsor exemption. It's doubtful that Hagestad is heading to the pro ranks anytime soon, but what a memorable week it surely was. The 25-year-old, one of five amateurs to begin the week, was the first U.S. Mid-Amateur champ to make the cut at the Masters, and betters Curtis Luck by three swings, who was the 2016 U.S. Amateur and Asia-Pacific Amateur champ and is scheduled to turn pro after today. For the week, Hagestad, a Southern Cal grad and 708th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, tallied 13 birdies against 19 bogeys with no doubles or worse.

Amateur Stewart Hagestad enjoyed a 1-over-par 35-38=73 in the second round of the 2017 Masters to post 3-over 147, currently T21 on the leaderboard and became the first-ever Mid-Amateur champ to make the cut at Augusta National. The Southern Cal grad was one of five amateurs to begin the 81st Masters and along with Curtis Luck (6-over), will advance to the weekend. He won the 2016 U.S. Mid-Am in a 2-man playoff and entered the week No. 708 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. The 25-year-old, who's making his PGA TOUR debut, kicked off with a two-birdie four bogey 74 and chased with three versus four on Day 2, highlighted by a kick-in 3 at the par-4 18th after hitting his approach from 168 yards out to 39 inches. He conjured just five (of 14) fairways and hit 11 greens in regulation, averaging 1.61 putts and recording zero 3-putts.