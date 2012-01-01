Player Page

Stewart Hagestad

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (25) / 4/10/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 0

Amateur Stewart Hagestad capped off his major championship and PGA TOUR debut with a 1-over-par 38-35=73 to finish the 81st Masters at 6-over 294 and claim the silver cup as low amateur of the two who survived the cut.
Hagestad posted rounds of 74-73-74-73, currently T38, and will be part of the Green Jacket ceremony later today. Last year's low am was the much-more-heralded Bryson DeChambeau (5-over 293) in his final start among the unpaid ranks, parlaying that into a T4 at the RBC Heritage on a sponsor exemption. It's doubtful that Hagestad is heading to the pro ranks anytime soon, but what a memorable week it surely was. The 25-year-old, one of five amateurs to begin the week, was the first U.S. Mid-Amateur champ to make the cut at the Masters, and betters Curtis Luck by three swings, who was the 2016 U.S. Amateur and Asia-Pacific Amateur champ and is scheduled to turn pro after today. For the week, Hagestad, a Southern Cal grad and 708th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, tallied 13 birdies against 19 bogeys with no doubles or worse. Apr 9 - 4:12 PM
