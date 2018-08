Clément Sordet Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (25) / 10/22/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'1 / 148

Clement Sordet thrashed a superb 8-under-par 32-30=62, his European Tour career low lap, to set the early clubhouse target in the Nordea Masters at Hills GC in Gothenburg, Sweden. The rookie graduated to the main stage from the Challenge Tour, a move confirmed when he won the end-of-season Grand Final, but it has been a tough baptism despite finishing T10 in his first start in Hong Kong. Indeed it remains his only top ten of the season and he arrived on a run of 3-for-11 with a best of T45. However in his first career start in Sweden he laughed in the face of that form with a flawless lap of the course. Two spells in particular were out of the ordinary. He opened proceedings with four birdies in four holes before six pars took him safely through the turn and into the back nine. Whereupon he notched a hat-trick of red numbers at 11, 12 and 13 to really make his move. A final par-breaker at the 530-yard par-5 18th earned him a two-shot lead over Scott Jamieson and Lee Slattery on the live leaderboard as he signed his card.

Rookie Clement Sordet already has a top 10 under his belt in the European Tour's new wraparound season and he'll look to shine again in this week's BMW South African Open at Glendower. The Frenchman took his tally of Challenge Tour trophies to four with two victories on Europe's second tier in 2017, completing his promotion with a win at the season-ending NBO Golf Classic Grand Final in Oman. Three weeks later he started his 2018 campaign at the UBS Hong Kong Open, making an immediate impression with a T10 thanks to a 64-67 weekend finish. He followed that with T50 in the Mauritius Open. The former Texas Tech University grad has pegged it up in South Africa three times before but hasn't clicked yet (MC-51-MC) so that tempers expectations this week a little. Source: EuropeanTour.com

Clement Sordet will make his first start in the Open de Portugal, which returns to the European Tour at Morgado G&CC in Portimao this week. The Frenchman is in his third year on the Challenge Tour and has claimed victory in each of the first two, without pushing on to gain a European Tour card by finishing in the top 15 of the rankings. 37th in 2015, 25th last season, he is 12th this term after two starts so is tracking in the right direction. The main reason for that lofty position is his T5 last time out in the Turkish Airlines Challenge. Before then he had made four seasonal starts, three on the European Tour, and all in Africa. He missed the cut in the Trophee Hassan II and Joburg Open, was T51 in the Alfred Dunhill Championship and T54 in the second tier’s Kenya Open. Source: EuropeanTour.com