Article Results
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
Chase Koepka
Chase Koepka
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 1/30/1994
Ht / Wt:
5'8' / 155
Latest News
Recent News
Chase Koepka readies for his first start on the PGA TOUR, playing alongside his brother at this week's Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
World No. 1460 is getting his first crack at the big stage thanks to an invite from his big brother, Brooks. The University of South Florida product won four times during his college days, and now spends most of his time overseas. Across stroke-play events on the European Tour and Challenge Tour, the younger Koepka is just 2-for-8 so it's been a slow start to his professional career. The pedigree is there and this brother tandem will know each other's games better than any other team in the field this week, making them a very intriguing team to watch. With official money, FedExCup Points, and winning exemptions up for grabs this week, this could be a career-changing week for the 23-year-old.
Apr 25 - 12:04 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Chase Koepka makes TOUR debut at the Zurich
Apr 25 - 12:04 PM
More Chase Koepka Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
K. Stadler
PGA
(604)
2
B. Grace
PGA
(582)
3
B. Watson
PGA
(575)
4
B. Wiesberger
PGA
(568)
5
K. Chappell
PGA
(526)
6
T. Woods
PGA
(448)
7
C. Knost
PGA
(428)
8
D. Johnson
PGA
(424)
9
K. Na
PGA
(373)
10
T. Clark
PGA
(355)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Season stats are currently unavailable
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Headlines
Zurich Classic: NOLA Preview
Apr 24
Justin Rose will partner up with a familiar Ryder Cup teammate in this week's Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
More GOL Columns
»
Zurich Classic: NOLA Preview
Apr 24
»
Chappell bags first win at VTO
Apr 24
»
Volvo China Open Preview
Apr 24
»
FanDuel Focus: Texas Open
Apr 19
»
Expert Picks: Texas Open
Apr 18
»
Valero Texas Open: Preview
Apr 17
»
Bryan wins; Donald 2nd; again
Apr 17
»
Shenzhen International Preview
Apr 17
GOL Headlines
»
Wiesberger chasing Volvo China Open triumph
»
Chase Koepka makes TOUR debut at the Zurich
»
Hao Tong Li defending the Volvo China Open
»
Tway bags career-best T3 at TPC San Antonio
»
Koepka runner-up at VTO w/ week-tying-low 65
»
Chappell wins Texas Open for first TOUR title
»
Wiesberger wins the Shenzhen International
»
Huh one shy @ Texas Open following 71 in R3
»
Chappell one clear at VTO with third-round 71
»
Grace one back in San Antonio after 70 in R3
»
Ryan Palmer posts 6-under target at VTO
»
Wiesberger still the man to catch at Shenzhen
GOL Links
»
FanDuel golf is here — play now!
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
Fantasy Guides
