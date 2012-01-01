Chase Koepka readies for his first start on the PGA TOUR, playing alongside his brother at this week's Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

World No. 1460 is getting his first crack at the big stage thanks to an invite from his big brother, Brooks. The University of South Florida product won four times during his college days, and now spends most of his time overseas. Across stroke-play events on the European Tour and Challenge Tour, the younger Koepka is just 2-for-8 so it's been a slow start to his professional career. The pedigree is there and this brother tandem will know each other's games better than any other team in the field this week, making them a very intriguing team to watch. With official money, FedExCup Points, and winning exemptions up for grabs this week, this could be a career-changing week for the 23-year-old.