Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Otaegui finishes fast; sets new mark in Qatar
Van Rooyen sets new clubhouse target in Qatar
Crocker sets Qatar target w/ two late eagles
Schenk signs blemish-free 69 in R1 of Honda
Webb Simpson shares the R1 Honda lead
Bud Cauley (wrist) WDs after R1 at The Honda
Danny Lee (personal) WDs during R1 of Honda
Kaymer WDs from Honda with a wrist injury
Woods looks strong in R1 of The Honda Classic
Noren claims top spot after Honda AM wave
Berger blemish-free in R1 of Honda Classic
Thomas takes his share of early Honda lead
Erik Van Rooyen
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 2/21/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 180
Latest News
Recent News
Erik Van Rooyen tacked on a 6-under-par 33-33=66 to his opening 68 to reach 10-under 134 after 36 holes of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, good enough for a one-shot lead in the clubhouse over Sean Crocker and Oliver Fisher with the morning wave now complete.
South Africans have an excellent record at Doha GC and gamers who played that angle, based on the wind and grainy greens, are being rewarded so far by Van Rooyen after his impressive play to the midpoint. He couldn't find any fireworks early after trading a starting circle at 10 with a square at 13 but surged up the board by connecting four birdies from the 16th to the 1st. He made another gain at 3 and secured the outright lead with a walk-off birdie at 9. Van Rooyen was runner-up at his home Joburg Open before the Festive break and now has the chance to go one better and secure his first European Tour success. The University of Minnesota product sits 27th on this year's Race to Dubai.
Feb 23 - 4:57 AM
Joburg Open runner-up Erik Van Rooyen is up with the leaders again after finishing day one of his home BMW South African Open in a tie for fourth place thanks to a bogey-free 5-under-par 33-34=67.
That's just two swings back from pacesetters Branden Grace and Chase Koepka. Van Rooyen closed with a 66 in Joburg last month and was jut a shot higher today after painting five red numbers and 13 pars. Impressively, he hit 17 greens in regulation. Van Rooyen started his birdie count at No. 2 before turning in 33 after gains at 8 and 9. He started the back nine in steady fashion before picking up further shots at 15 and 18. The World No. 141 is a Joburg resident so had plenty of on-course support again today. The rookie is a real form horse after ending with a win, a third and a fourth in his final six events on the Challenge Tour last season.
Jan 11 - 1:15 PM
Erik Van Rooyen can holiday with a smile on his face after his final round of 6-under-par 31-35=66 confirmed solo second in the Joburg Open on 20-under 267 at Randpark Golf Club, three back of winner Shubhankar Sharma.
The South African was at an advantage all week as a Johannesburg resident and as a European Tour rookie he needs to make the most of every edge he can gain. With that in mind he opted out of the Mauritius Open after missing the cut in Hong Kong, specifically to get his game set for the Randpark challenge. The decision paid off as he was superb all week and in the interrupted final round he was the only chaser who got close to the superb Sharma. On Sunday he ticked 3, 4, 5 and 7 before playing a wonderful wedge to kick-in range seconds ahead of the hooter sounding. On Monday morning he converted the par breaker only to see Sharma do the same. Van Rooyen managed one birdie on the back nine, but it was not enough. The consolation was a spot in the 2018 Open Championship. He finished three shots clear of Shaun Norris and Tapio Pulkkanen in a share of third.
Mon, Dec 11, 2017 04:17:00 AM
Local man Erik Van Rooyen had to settle for a 2-under-par 36-34=70 in his third round at the Joburg Open at Randpark Golf Club but, in T3 on 14-under 201, he remains the highest-placed South African with 18 to play.
Whilst holding his position in the top three, his rather subdued lap of the Firethorn Course means the Joburg resident will start the final round six shots behind Shubhankar Sharma of India. If the youngster slips though, Van Rooyen is just one shot behind second-placed Christofer Blomstrand. The University of Minnesota grad got off on the wrong foot today with a bogey-birdie-bogey start. There was still time to cash in on the rain-softened layout but he could only dig out three more birdies (9, 12 and 15) over his final 15 holes.
Sat, Dec 9, 2017 09:53:00 AM
Van Rooyen sets new clubhouse target in Qatar
Feb 23 - 4:57 AM
Feb 23 - 4:57 AM
Van Rooyen making early bid again in SA Open
Jan 11 - 1:15 PM
Jan 11 - 1:15 PM
Van Rooyen finishes clear second in Joburg
Mon, Dec 11, 2017 04:17:00 AM
Van Rooyen leading home challenge in Joburg
Sat, Dec 9, 2017 09:53:00 AM
More Erik Van Rooyen Player News
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Season stats are currently unavailable
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
DFS Dish: The Honda Classic
Feb 22
Josh Culp dives into some DFS strategy for the Honda Classic.
