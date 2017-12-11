Erik Van Rooyen Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (28) / 2/21/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 180

Erik Van Rooyen tacked on a 6-under-par 33-33=66 to his opening 68 to reach 10-under 134 after 36 holes of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, good enough for a one-shot lead in the clubhouse over Sean Crocker and Oliver Fisher with the morning wave now complete. South Africans have an excellent record at Doha GC and gamers who played that angle, based on the wind and grainy greens, are being rewarded so far by Van Rooyen after his impressive play to the midpoint. He couldn't find any fireworks early after trading a starting circle at 10 with a square at 13 but surged up the board by connecting four birdies from the 16th to the 1st. He made another gain at 3 and secured the outright lead with a walk-off birdie at 9. Van Rooyen was runner-up at his home Joburg Open before the Festive break and now has the chance to go one better and secure his first European Tour success. The University of Minnesota product sits 27th on this year's Race to Dubai.

Joburg Open runner-up Erik Van Rooyen is up with the leaders again after finishing day one of his home BMW South African Open in a tie for fourth place thanks to a bogey-free 5-under-par 33-34=67. That's just two swings back from pacesetters Branden Grace and Chase Koepka. Van Rooyen closed with a 66 in Joburg last month and was jut a shot higher today after painting five red numbers and 13 pars. Impressively, he hit 17 greens in regulation. Van Rooyen started his birdie count at No. 2 before turning in 33 after gains at 8 and 9. He started the back nine in steady fashion before picking up further shots at 15 and 18. The World No. 141 is a Joburg resident so had plenty of on-course support again today. The rookie is a real form horse after ending with a win, a third and a fourth in his final six events on the Challenge Tour last season.

Erik Van Rooyen can holiday with a smile on his face after his final round of 6-under-par 31-35=66 confirmed solo second in the Joburg Open on 20-under 267 at Randpark Golf Club, three back of winner Shubhankar Sharma. The South African was at an advantage all week as a Johannesburg resident and as a European Tour rookie he needs to make the most of every edge he can gain. With that in mind he opted out of the Mauritius Open after missing the cut in Hong Kong, specifically to get his game set for the Randpark challenge. The decision paid off as he was superb all week and in the interrupted final round he was the only chaser who got close to the superb Sharma. On Sunday he ticked 3, 4, 5 and 7 before playing a wonderful wedge to kick-in range seconds ahead of the hooter sounding. On Monday morning he converted the par breaker only to see Sharma do the same. Van Rooyen managed one birdie on the back nine, but it was not enough. The consolation was a spot in the 2018 Open Championship. He finished three shots clear of Shaun Norris and Tapio Pulkkanen in a share of third.