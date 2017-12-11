Player Page

Erik Van Rooyen

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (28) / 2/21/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 180

Erik Van Rooyen tacked on a 6-under-par 33-33=66 to his opening 68 to reach 10-under 134 after 36 holes of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, good enough for a one-shot lead in the clubhouse over Sean Crocker and Oliver Fisher with the morning wave now complete.
South Africans have an excellent record at Doha GC and gamers who played that angle, based on the wind and grainy greens, are being rewarded so far by Van Rooyen after his impressive play to the midpoint. He couldn't find any fireworks early after trading a starting circle at 10 with a square at 13 but surged up the board by connecting four birdies from the 16th to the 1st. He made another gain at 3 and secured the outright lead with a walk-off birdie at 9. Van Rooyen was runner-up at his home Joburg Open before the Festive break and now has the chance to go one better and secure his first European Tour success. The University of Minnesota product sits 27th on this year's Race to Dubai. Feb 23 - 4:57 AM
