Matt Wallace torched Morgado G&CC for a 10-under-par 32-31=63 in round one of the Open de Portugal, good enough for a four-shot clubhouse lead.

We thought scoring would be low in Portimao, despite the par 73 playing much longer than first advertised on the official European Tour website. Wallace made a nice start with birdies at 2 and 4 in his first six holes but then suddenly went on a blitz with red numbers at eight of his next 10 holes. That included a sequence of five on the spin from Nos. 12-16. Two closing pars completed a superb opening lap. World No. 252 Wallace plies his trade on the Challenge Tour but this event is part of that tour's schedule as well as being an official European Tour tournament so he's taking on plenty of familiar rivals this week. The 27-year-old has pegged it up just twice on the second-tier in 2017 but with some success, posting T3 at the Barclays Kenya Open and T25 at the Turkish Airlines Challenge.