Matt Wallace

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
Golf Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Fantasy Challenge
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: For Whom the Bell Toles
May 11
Notes: Buying Byron
May 10
It All Falls Down
May 10
Daily Dose: Closer Crisis
May 10
MLB Power Rankings: Week 6
May 9
MLB Live Chat
May 9
Daily Dose: K-hill
May 9
Hot Hitter Rundown
May 8
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Torres leaves game after taking liner to arm
Wieters goes 3-for-5, drives in winning runs
Archer fires eight shutout frames, nets 11 Ks
Rasmus goes 3-for-5, hits grand slam v Royals
Ryan Braun forced out with calf tightness
Hanley Ramirez forced out with spasm
Almonte exits with right shoulder injury
Illness sidelines Yan Gomes vs. Blue Jays
Greg Holland picks up 14th save in win
Andrew Toles sustained torn right ACL
Marquez blanks Cubs over eight innings
David Price (elbow) set for rehab assignment
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Long Live Jay Cutler
May 10
Post-Draft Losers
May 9
2017 PPR Start-Up Draft
May 5
Post-Draft Winners
May 5
Silva: Dynasty Rookie Rankings
May 5
Front Office Friction
May 4
2017 IDP Rookie Rankings
May 1
Draft 2017: NFC Draft Grades
May 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Lawsuit: Sharpe upset about Corey Davis pick
Enunwa to be Jets No. 1 receiver this season?
Vikes planning to use running back committee
Tajae Sharpe accused of assault in civil suit
Gabbert lands one-year deal with Cardinals
Eagles DE Brandon Graham planning holdout
Patriots extend $1.1M, May 9 tender to Blount
Vikings take one-year flier on Michael Floyd
Bills tab Brandon Beane to replace Whaley
2013 third-rounder Hugh Thornton retiring
Rams targeting camp for Tavon Austin (wrist)
New WRs coach: Moncrief 'has all the tools'
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Celtics Crush the Wiz
May 11
Power Forward Comparisons
May 10
NBA News Roundup
May 10
NBA DFS Podcast for May 10
May 10
Dose: No Kawhi, No Problem
May 10
Small Forward Comparisons
May 9
Stats: Dubs D & New Mr. Clutch
May 9
Dose: Dubs clean sweep, again
May 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Avery Bradley scores 29 pts on 12-of-19 FGs
Al Horford helps Celtics win Game 5, 123-101
Confirmed: Avery Bradley (hip) starts Game 5
Tyler Ulis has minor right ankle surgery
Kawhi Leonard (ankle) listed as questionable
Kelly Oubre will play in Game 5 on Wednesday
Kawhi Leonard says he will play in Game 6
James Harden triple-doubles in Game 5 loss
Patty Mills drops 20 points in overtime win
Ginobili turns back the clock in Game 5 win
Patty Mills starting, Murray to the bench
Stevens expects Bradley to play in Game 5
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Penguins, Ducks Flock Together
May 11
Dose: Senators Going to ECF
May 10
Caps Force Game 7
May 9
Music City beats the Blues
May 8
Dose: The Caps are Alive
May 7
Ducks Manage Stunning Comeback
May 6
Lindberg, Rangers Even Series
May 5
Getzlaf the hero in Game 4 win
May 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Nick Ritchie nets GWG as Ducks advance to WCF
Marc-Andre Fleury leads Penguins to ECF
Tyson Barrie suffers LBI at IIHF Worlds
Matt Murray set to return as backup goalie
Mika Zibanejad nets 2 pts, but NYR going home
Erik Karlsson scores GWG, Sens eliminate NYR
Rangers to host 2018 Winter Classic vs. BUF
Tanner Pearson inks 4-year deal with Kings
Tuukka Rask undergoes groin surgery
Patrice Bergeron has sports hernia surgery
Dallas acquires rights to Ben Bishop
Blues say Tarasenko doesn't need surgery
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Caps After Talladega (Spring)
May 9
Wrapup: Talladega
May 8
Update: Talladega (Spring)
May 6
Geico 500 Stats
May 5
DFS: Talladega (Spring)
May 4
Chasing Talladega (Spring)
May 3
Caps After Richmond (Spring)
May 2
Wrapup: Richmond Int'l Raceway
Apr 30
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Rogelio Lopez: Red Cola 120 advance
Will Rodgers: Spokane County Raceway advance
Michael Self: Spokane County Raceway advance
Landauer: Spokane County Raceway advance
Derek Kraus: Spokane County Raceway advance
Gilliland: Spokane County Raceway advance
Eggleston: Spokane County Raceway advance
Eric Goodale: Langley 150 advance
Nicole Behar: Spokane County Raceway advance
Todd Szegedy: Langley 150 advance
Garret Archer: Spokane County Raceway advance
Max Zachem: Langley 150 advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: THE PLAYERS
May 10
THE PLAYERS: Power Rankings
May 9
Expert Picks: THE PLAYERS
May 9
Harman heists Wells Fargo
May 8
Open de Portugal Preview
May 8
FanDuel Focus: Wells Fargo
May 3
Wells Fargo: Preview and Ranks
May 2
Expert Picks: Wells Fargo
May 2
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Wallace fires 10-under opener; leads Portugal
McIlroy tackles TPC Sawgrass with new sticks
Garcia contests THE PLAYERS w/ fill-in caddie
Lawrie takes on track extended to 7,419 yds
Jason Day back to defend at TPC Sawgrass
Gouveia set for home game at Open de Portugal
Kevin Tway bags third straight top-5 finish
Rahm settles for solo 4th after 1-under 71
Perez T2 at WFC; his third podium of season
Birdie-birdie finish lifts Harman to 2nd win
Dustin Johnson posts -9; day-tying-low 67
Kaufman puts -7 on the board with 4-under 68
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
2018 NFL Mock Draft
May 2
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
Norris: Final 2017 Mock Draft
Apr 26
Mock Draft: Trubisky goes #1
Apr 26
NFL Draft prop bets
Apr 25
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
McElwain denies he's naked man in shark photo
Temple, FCS teams, JUCOs contact QB Jones
Jackson charged in 2nd sexual battery case
LB Bush Jr. stars in Michigan spring game
Ex-Baylor DB coach: Stidham is a taller Brees
Louisville experiments with Bonnafon at RB
Bielema expects RB Whaley to step up in 2017
CFB early signing period (Dec 20-22) approved
Hogs RB Williams (neck) retires from football
PFF mocks OSU QB Rudolph No. 3 overall
Auburn QB Woody Barrett announces transfer
Gus Malzahn believes Auburn a title contender
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
AM's Perfect XI - Week 37
May 11
The Bargain Hunter-Week 37
May 9
Team News - Week 36
May 6
DFS Soccer: Week 36
May 5
Sean's Super Subs - GW36
May 5
Late Fitness Check GW36
May 5
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 36
May 4
AM's Perfect XI - Week 36
May 3
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Jagielka hoping for Everton stay
Valdes to leave in the wake of relegation
Celtic interested in signing Dominic Solanke
Alexis Sanchez pushes Gunners to win
Antonio named West Ham Player of the Year
Henderson still has a chance of playing
United rocked by triple injury blow
Granit Xhaka likely to feature against Saints
Mahrez linked with move away from LEI
Arsenal rumored to be chasing Michael Zorc
Caballero fighting for new contract
Costa linked again with China move
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Matt Wallace
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 4/12/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 187
Latest News
Recent News
Matt Wallace torched Morgado G&CC for a 10-under-par 32-31=63 in round one of the Open de Portugal, good enough for a four-shot clubhouse lead.
We thought scoring would be low in Portimao, despite the par 73 playing much longer than first advertised on the official European Tour website. Wallace made a nice start with birdies at 2 and 4 in his first six holes but then suddenly went on a blitz with red numbers at eight of his next 10 holes. That included a sequence of five on the spin from Nos. 12-16. Two closing pars completed a superb opening lap. World No. 252 Wallace plies his trade on the Challenge Tour but this event is part of that tour's schedule as well as being an official European Tour tournament so he's taking on plenty of familiar rivals this week. The 27-year-old has pegged it up just twice on the second-tier in 2017 but with some success, posting T3 at the Barclays Kenya Open and T25 at the Turkish Airlines Challenge.
May 11 - 8:14 AM
Wallace fires 10-under opener; leads Portugal
May 11 - 8:14 AM
More Matt Wallace Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
B. Snedeker
PGA
(608)
2
A. Cejka
PGA
(547)
3
T. Clark
PGA
(535)
4
K. Stadler
PGA
(475)
5
J. Rahm
PGA
(426)
6
B. Van Pelt
PGA
(405)
7
C. Knost
PGA
(405)
8
B. Harman
PGA
(395)
9
D. Johnson
PGA
(384)
10
R. Sabbatini
PGA
(373)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Season stats are currently unavailable
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Headlines
FanDuel Focus: THE PLAYERS
May 10
Martin Kaymer is known to be a quick starter, making him very worthy of a pre-cut spot in FanDuel.
More GOL Columns
»
FanDuel Focus: THE PLAYERS
May 10
»
THE PLAYERS: Power Rankings
May 9
»
Expert Picks: THE PLAYERS
May 9
»
Harman heists Wells Fargo
May 8
»
Open de Portugal Preview
May 8
»
FanDuel Focus: Wells Fargo
May 3
»
Wells Fargo: Preview and Ranks
May 2
»
Expert Picks: Wells Fargo
May 2
GOL Headlines
»
Wallace fires 10-under opener; leads Portugal
»
McIlroy tackles TPC Sawgrass with new sticks
»
Garcia contests THE PLAYERS w/ fill-in caddie
»
Lawrie takes on track extended to 7,419 yds
»
Jason Day back to defend at TPC Sawgrass
»
Gouveia set for home game at Open de Portugal
»
Kevin Tway bags third straight top-5 finish
»
Rahm settles for solo 4th after 1-under 71
»
Perez T2 at WFC; his third podium of season
»
Birdie-birdie finish lifts Harman to 2nd win
»
Dustin Johnson posts -9; day-tying-low 67
»
Kaufman puts -7 on the board with 4-under 68
GOL Links
»
FanDuel golf is here — play now!
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved