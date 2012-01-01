Tapio Pulkkanen fully announced himself to the European Tour with a stunning birdie blitz that earned him the clubhouse lead in the Joburg Open at Randpark Golf Club; his 8-under-par 30-34=64 thrashing of the Firethorn Course leading to a 36-hole total of 14-under 129, two clear of Erik Van Rooyen.

The tall, hat-wearing Finn graduated as the number one ranked player from the 2017 Challenge Tour and did so with very little experience of the main tour. His seasonal bow was the Hong Kong Open, where he missed the cut, but he has been superb through two rounds in Johannesburg and is still to register a dropped shot. Moreover he burst from the blocks on Friday morning with no less than six straight birdies from the first tee. After marking four pars he was at it again soon after the turn, dropping a left-to-right par-breaking attempt at the 11th from 15'0" and adding a birdie-4 at the 12th. He then parred his way to the clubhouse to confirm the halfway advantage. Daniel Brooks is third on 10-under.