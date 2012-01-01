Welcome,
Article Results
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Austin Smotherman
Team:
PGA Golfer
Ht / Wt:
5'11 / 150
Latest News
Recent News
SMU alum Austin Smotherman preps for his PGA TOUR debut as he turns his attention toward TPC Four Seasons Las Colinas at this week's AT&T Byron Nelson.
Smotherman currently calls the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica circuit his home, 15th in the Order of Merit this year with a pair of top 10s to his name. Speaking about TPC Four Seasons, he recently told the
Star-Telegram
, "I’ve played out here quite a bit and I’ve never played here when the fairways are as fast as they are right now." The course knowledge will be a nice edge to have, but the experience is where he is lacking. The 2016 SMU grad will be making his first start on the PGA TOUR this week. In on a sponsor's invite, Smotherman will be a fun name to watch on the leaderboard to see how he fares in his debut, but gamers don't need to take on the risk when setting lineups.
May 16 - 10:17 AM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Smotherman set for TOUR debut @ the Nelson
May 16 - 10:17 AM
More Austin Smotherman Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Game Log
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
