Austin Smotherman

Team: PGA Golfer
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 150

SMU alum Austin Smotherman preps for his PGA TOUR debut as he turns his attention toward TPC Four Seasons Las Colinas at this week's AT&T Byron Nelson.
Smotherman currently calls the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica circuit his home, 15th in the Order of Merit this year with a pair of top 10s to his name. Speaking about TPC Four Seasons, he recently told the Star-Telegram, "I’ve played out here quite a bit and I’ve never played here when the fairways are as fast as they are right now." The course knowledge will be a nice edge to have, but the experience is where he is lacking. The 2016 SMU grad will be making his first start on the PGA TOUR this week. In on a sponsor's invite, Smotherman will be a fun name to watch on the leaderboard to see how he fares in his debut, but gamers don't need to take on the risk when setting lineups. May 16 - 10:17 AM
Source: PGATOUR.com
