Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Carrasco (pectoral) good to go for Tuesday
Kluber (back) to make rehab start Thursday
Carlos Rodon (biceps) throws simulated game
Hunter Pence (hamstring) another week away
Tigers option Anibal Sanchez to minors
Mariners recall Mike Zunino from Triple-A
Finnegan (trapezius) to throw off mound Tues.
Pujols (hamstring) back in Monday's lineup
Schwarber not in Monday's lineup vs. Giants
Angels demote C.J. Cron to Triple-A
Carlos Santana starting in RF on Monday
Donaldson (calf) to begin rehab stint Monday
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Jamie Sadlowski
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
) / 1/1/2050
Latest News
Recent News
Two-time world long-drive champion Jamie Sadlowski preps for his PGA TOUR debut after receiving an invitation to this week's DEAN & DELUCA Invitational.
Sadlowski is one of two golfers to receive a Champions' Choice invite into this week's event (Beau Hossler the other). This exemption is the result of past champions of the DEAN & DELUCA voting for who should crack the field. Sadlowski has a stellar track record on the long-drive circuit, including back-to-back titles in 2008 and 2009. The big hitter from Canadian has drives recorded as long as 445 yards, so he should provide a unique plan of attack, compared to the rest of the field this week. The 28-year-old is trying to play his way through the mini tours, but this will be his first attempt in a PGA TOUR event.
May 22 - 10:24 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Sadlowski set for TOUR debut at Colonial CC
May 22 - 10:24 PM
More Jamie Sadlowski Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
J. Day
PGA
(635)
2
B. Snedeker
PGA
(602)
3
C. Knost
PGA
(503)
4
K. Na
PGA
(498)
5
K. Stadler
PGA
(492)
6
B. Van Pelt
PGA
(454)
7
T. Clark
PGA
(448)
8
B. Davis
PGA
(412)
9
S. Bae
PGA
(412)
10
J. Hahn
PGA
(398)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Season stats are currently unavailable
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
