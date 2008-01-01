Two-time world long-drive champion Jamie Sadlowski preps for his PGA TOUR debut after receiving an invitation to this week's DEAN & DELUCA Invitational.

Sadlowski is one of two golfers to receive a Champions' Choice invite into this week's event (Beau Hossler the other). This exemption is the result of past champions of the DEAN & DELUCA voting for who should crack the field. Sadlowski has a stellar track record on the long-drive circuit, including back-to-back titles in 2008 and 2009. The big hitter from Canadian has drives recorded as long as 445 yards, so he should provide a unique plan of attack, compared to the rest of the field this week. The 28-year-old is trying to play his way through the mini tours, but this will be his first attempt in a PGA TOUR event.