Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
No timetable for Braun (calf) rehab games
MadBum (shoulder) to face hitters this week?
Walker (blister) on track to return Wednesday
Ryan Zimmerman (back) out again Sunday
Nationals place Koda Glover (back) on DL
Brinson in LF, hitting leadoff in MLB debut
Mitch Haniger activated from disabled list
Giancarlo Stanton (hand) expected back Tues.
Britton (forearm) beginning rehab on June 19
Yadier Molina (back) absent from lineup again
Manny Machado (wrist) held out again Sunday
Cesar Hernandez (oblique) placed on DL
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Amateur Thornberry in on -8; bogey-free 65
Horschel posts 8-under w/ week-tying-low 64
Frittelli wins the Lyoness Open at Diamond CC
MDF jettisons 15 @ FESJC, including R. Palmer
Past champ Crane makes it 3-ball on 9-under
Cink joins top spot in Memphis w/ 69 on Day 3
Cabrera Bello posts 9-under after 65 in R3
Aguilar still 2 clear after 3 laps at Lyoness
Fowler headlines MCs in Memphis; MDF looms
Schwartzel shares the halftime lead at SJC
Munoz matches Reavie with early St. Jude lead
Reavie snags early 36-hole lead at St. Jude
Braden Thornberry
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
) / 1/1/2050
Latest News
Recent News
Making his PGA TOUR debut, sponsor invite and amateur Braden Thornberry painted a bogey-free 5-under-par 32-33=65 in the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Classic to reach 8-under 272, up
30
places on the live leaderboard to T2, and matching the 72-hole clubhouse lead with Billy Horschel, who shot 64.
The Ole Miss sophomore is currently unranked in the Official World Golf Ranking and No. 16 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. He won five times in 2016-17, culminating with his winning the individual title at the NCAA Championship, and led the country in scoring average (69.57) en route to claiming the 2017 Fred Haskins Award this past Wednesday. After opening in progressively better laps of 71-69-67, the 20-year-old began T32 on 3-under, six shy of a trio of overnight co-leaders. He conjured six (of 14) fairways and hit 12 greens in regulation, gaining 2.580 strokes tee-to-green and 5.676 SG: Total. The Mississippi native circled three birdies at Nos. 2, 14 (from 24'4") and 16, adding a 45'3" splash for eagle-3 at 3. He posted 1.667 putts per GIR and
3.096
SG: Putting, currently No. 2 in SGP with a cumulative
8.323
.
Jun 11 - 3:40 PM
Ole Miss product Braden Thornberry sets his eyes on TPC Southwind in anticipation of his PGA TOUR debut at this week's FedEx St. Jude Classic.
Thornberry is in the field on a sponsor's invite and hopes to keep his recent momentum building after winning the individual NCAA title just last week. The Ole Miss sophomore currently ranks 37th in the World Amateur Golf Rankings. While his college season is certainly notable, he is untested and unproven on the big stage. Gamers should give him a look this week but there is no real reason to invest at this point.
Jun 6 - 2:01 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Amateur Thornberry in on -8; bogey-free 65
Jun 11 - 3:40 PM
Thornberry set for PGA TOUR debut in Memphis
Jun 6 - 2:01 PM
More Braden Thornberry Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
K. Na
PGA
(563)
2
K. Stadler
PGA
(559)
3
S. Kim
PGA
(546)
4
T. Clark
PGA
(541)
5
S. Noh
PGA
(530)
6
R. McIlroy
PGA
(506)
7
B. Van Pelt
PGA
(491)
8
B. Curtis
PGA
(472)
9
C. Villegas
PGA
(472)
10
J. Overton
PGA
(455)
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
FedEx St. Jude: Power Ranking
Jun 6
Brooks Koepka has the course history and class to headline the field in this week's FedEx St. Jude Classic at TPC Southwind.
