Making his PGA TOUR debut, sponsor invite and amateur Braden Thornberry painted a bogey-free 5-under-par 32-33=65 in the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Classic to reach 8-under 272, up 30 places on the live leaderboard to T2, and matching the 72-hole clubhouse lead with Billy Horschel, who shot 64.

The Ole Miss sophomore is currently unranked in the Official World Golf Ranking and No. 16 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. He won five times in 2016-17, culminating with his winning the individual title at the NCAA Championship, and led the country in scoring average (69.57) en route to claiming the 2017 Fred Haskins Award this past Wednesday. After opening in progressively better laps of 71-69-67, the 20-year-old began T32 on 3-under, six shy of a trio of overnight co-leaders. He conjured six (of 14) fairways and hit 12 greens in regulation, gaining 2.580 strokes tee-to-green and 5.676 SG: Total. The Mississippi native circled three birdies at Nos. 2, 14 (from 24'4") and 16, adding a 45'3" splash for eagle-3 at 3. He posted 1.667 putts per GIR and 3.096 SG: Putting, currently No. 2 in SGP with a cumulative 8.323.