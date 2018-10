Sepp Straka Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (25) / 5/1/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 235

Latest News Recent News

PGA TOUR rookie Sepp Straka was firing on all cylinders en route to a bogey-free, 9-under-par 32-31=63 during round one of the Safeway Open, walking off the course with a one-shot lead over Chase Wright. Straka is making his PGA TOUR debut this week but he had no trouble getting the hang of things. It all started with his off-the-tee play as he split nine (of 14) fairways to gain 1.21 strokes off-the-tee. That set up loads of wedge opportunities and he delivered the goods. The Georgia Bulldog circled nine birdies and eight of them were set up with wedges or around-the-green shots from inside 110 yards. The 6'3" Austrian showed extreme touch with the flat stick, as well, holing three putts from outside 11 feet including a 29'4" birdie bomb a the 17th. That was good for +4.875 strokes gained putting. The 25-year-old racked up 51 starts over two seasons on the Web.com Tour. He held the lead after round one in one of those events (2017 Mexico Championship, solo 7th). His career low on the WCT was 63 which he accomplished twice (R2, 2017 Price Cutter; R4, 2017 Utah Championship).

World No. 1,181 Sepp Straka continued to delight his home crowds at the Lyoness Open Saturday, signing for a 2-under-par 34-36=70 to post 7-under 209 through 54 holes, currently T2 on the live leaderboard with round three almost complete. While Bernd Wiesberger went backwards to slip outside the top 15, it was Straka who did most to keep the idea of a home Austrian win alive, nudging up five spots. The 24-year-old made a perfect start with an opening birdie but gave the shot back with a bogey at No. 2. He pushed again via circles at 5 and 9 but couldn't make further inroads on the back nine as he traded two birdies with two bogeys. The red numbers came on successive holes at 15 and 16 while he scribbled squares at 11 and 17. Right now, he's three behind on-course leader Felipe Aguilar, who has two holes to finish, but will go into the final 18 still in with a great chance of pulling off a hugely unlikely win.