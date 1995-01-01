Cameron Champ kept his foot on the gas in round two of the 117th U.S. Open Championship, delivering a 3-under-par 36-33=69 to the scoring tent, posting up at the midpoint on 5-under 139, good for T5 on the live leaderboard with play still in progress.

The amateur out of Texas A&M put on a stripe show for the second straight day. After averaging 349.4 yards off the tee on day one, he came back to the field by averaging a measly 329.1 yards in round two. That included 12 drives of 300+ yards today, 8 of those eclipsing 330 yards. The bomber isn't all show as his putter warmed up in round two, circling five birdies including a pair from 13-to-16 feet to close his round at 17 and 18. The wide fairways at Erin Hills really cater to his big drives as long as he avoids the tall grass, making him a very interesting name to watch over the weekend. Champ is making his TOUR debut this week but currently sits as the low amateur by four strokes (Scottie Scheffler, -1).