Joaquin Niemann takes his talents to Erin Hills Golf Course ahead of his PGA TOUR debut which is set to take place this week at the 117th U.S. Open Championship.

Currently ranked No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, Niemann has yet to test his skills on the biggest stage. The top tour he's played on is the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica, posting a 3-for-4 record there over the last four years while playing as a teenager. Niemann has taken home the title in each of the past two editions of the IMG Junior World Championship held at Torrey Pines which has a long list of stellar champions that are now PGA TOUR regulars. The 18-year-old survived a 3-for-2 playoff in the sectional held at Tequesta, Florida, to punch his ticket this week. While he's a bit of an unknown, gamers should keep a close eye on the young prospect.