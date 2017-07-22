Chan Kim Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (27) / 3/24/1990

Chan Kim entered the week with injury question marks and those questions were answered with him withdrawing from the event prior to his round-one tee time. As we mentioned early in the week, Kim was set to return for the first time since week one of December. He withdrew after a 12-over 82 in R1 of the Golf Nippon Series JT Cup. There was no further information provided on the mystery WD and prolonged break from playing. We now know it's a wrist injury, at least that is the reason cited for this WD. Kim was set to go off at 1:15 p.m. local time but Gavin Green and Shubhankar Sharma will now play as a twosome. Source: PGA TOUR Media (Twitter)

Chan Kim returns to action following a three-month break, prepping for his debut at this week's WGC-Mexico Championship. Kim's most recent start came in the first week of December. He posted a 12-over 82 before calling it quits at the Golf Nippon Series JT Cup. That was the season-ending event on the Japan Golf Tour but he didn't make a start at either of the first two starts of the 2018 campaign. He also withdrew from a start at the beginning of November. His WD may have been injury-related after all, but there is no further information on that front. The Arizona State product is in this week's field through his finish on the Japan Golf Tour's order of merit last year (2nd on the OoM). Given the recent WDs, there is a lot of risk for gamers wanting to take a shot on Kim. Source: PGATOUR.com

Chan Kim kept his name in the mix with a 3-under-par 34-33=67 during the third round of The 146th Open, maintaining a spot inside the top 10 on 3-under 207. On a leaderboard that features a lot of firepower at the top, Kim provides a nice story for anyone looking to root for the underdog. Kim was ranked 561st in the world before winning two events on the Japan Golf Tour over the last three months. He now ranks 170th in Official World Golf Ranking. Playing his first weekend round at a major championship, gamers may have expected a fall down the leaderboard, but Kim had other plans. He pelted 13 greens in regulation, circling five birdies today. The 27-year-old could have a life-changing Sunday if he maintains this pace, but regardless of how he finishes tomorrow, this is a week he'll remember for a long time.