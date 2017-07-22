Player Page

Chan Kim

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (27) / 3/24/1990

Latest News

Recent News

Chan Kim entered the week with injury question marks and those questions were answered with him withdrawing from the event prior to his round-one tee time.
As we mentioned early in the week, Kim was set to return for the first time since week one of December. He withdrew after a 12-over 82 in R1 of the Golf Nippon Series JT Cup. There was no further information provided on the mystery WD and prolonged break from playing. We now know it's a wrist injury, at least that is the reason cited for this WD. Kim was set to go off at 1:15 p.m. local time but Gavin Green and Shubhankar Sharma will now play as a twosome. Mar 1 - 12:28 PM
Source: PGA TOUR Media (Twitter)
More Chan Kim Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201710 0 0 02340810
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
 

 