University of Oregon alum Wyndham Clark turns his attention toward TPC River Highlands ahead of his PGA TOUR debut at this week's Travelers Championship.

The Denver native attended Oklahoma State before transferring to Oregon ahead of his senior season. He racked up 11 top 10s in 13 starts while playing for the Ducks, including a trio of wins. That rocketed him up to No. 1 in Golfweek/Sagarin College Rankings. Clark shares the same swing coach as another Oregon Duck product, Aaron Wise, who we just saw win on the Web.com Tour last week. Clark was one (of 3) finalists for the 2017 Ben Hogan Award, which highlights the nation's top amateur golfers on a yearly basis. Clark has some status on the Mackenzie Tour after finishing T9 at Q School in late March, but for right now his focus is on his pro debut this week as well as another sponsor's invite he's secured (Barracuda Championship). Gamers should have a very close eye on Clark this week as he instantly provides value in deep leagues.