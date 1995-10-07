Player Page

Dylan Meyer

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (22) / 7/10/1995

University of Illinois standout Dylan Meyer makes final preparations for his PGA TOUR debut ahead of this week's John Deere Classic.
Meyer enters the week ranked 7th in the Scratch Players World Amateur Golf Ranking and 4th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, clearly an elite talent. During his junior season he picked up three individual wins and posted a team-low scoring average. He was also named Big Ten Player of the Year. Back in May, Meyer was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, but made a speedy return after a three-day stay in the hospital. The 22-year-old will have the support of local Illini fans this week but he's still a bit of a wildcard this week. Gamers in long-term formats should definitely have their eyes on Meyer. Jul 11 - 9:47 AM
Source: PGATOUR.com
