Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Article Results
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Amateur Alfie Plant impresses at The Open
Collins R2 60 @ Barbasol; ties tourney record
Poulter lurking at The 146th Open midpoint
Heavy rains suspend play at The 146th Open
Cabrera R2 WD (undisclosed) at Barbasol
McIlroy back in the hunt after 2-under 68
Kuchar keeps pace in R2 to set early target
Z. Johnson cards round of the morning in R2
Darkness suspends R1 play at the Barbasol
Flores co-leading early at the Barbasol
Tringale sets an early target at the Barbasol
Kuchar signs a clean card in R1 of The Open
Alfie Plant
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Alfie Plant
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
) / 1/1/2050
Latest News
Recent News
With a large following cheering him on, Alfie Plant pieced together a 3-over-par 39-34=73 during round two of The 146th Open, safely making it through the cut on 4-over 144.
The Englishman had Alfie's Army providing all the support and cheering one could ask for this week. He's pleased his friends and family by trading three birdies and an eagle with seven bogeys and a double. One of five in the field, Plant is set to be the only amateur to play this weekend at Royal Birkdale. The youngster punched his ticket into this event by winning the European Amateur at Walton Heath just a few weeks ago. Regardless of how he fares over the weekend, this has been a major win for Team Alfie.
Jul 21 - 2:30 PM
Amateur Alfie Plant impresses at The Open
Jul 21 - 2:30 PM
More Alfie Plant Player News
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
