With a large following cheering him on, Alfie Plant pieced together a 3-over-par 39-34=73 during round two of The 146th Open, safely making it through the cut on 4-over 144.

The Englishman had Alfie's Army providing all the support and cheering one could ask for this week. He's pleased his friends and family by trading three birdies and an eagle with seven bogeys and a double. One of five in the field, Plant is set to be the only amateur to play this weekend at Royal Birkdale. The youngster punched his ticket into this event by winning the European Amateur at Walton Heath just a few weeks ago. Regardless of how he fares over the weekend, this has been a major win for Team Alfie.