Making his PGA TOUR debut at the RBC Canadian Open, Johnny Ruiz smoothed a 5-under-par 34-33=67 to place himself just two strokes off the early pacesetters at the top.

Ruiz currently ranks 2nd on the Mackenzie Tour's Order of Merit, so playing north of the border is right in his comfort zone. It's always a question to how well form translates across tours, but Ruiz had no issues today. He leaned heavily on the short game. The 23-year-old split half of the potential 14 fairways and landed half of the greens, as well. Ruiz would make up for the middling approach game but splashing home five putts from the 8-to-12 foot range before his day was done, walking off the course with 3.226 strokes gained putting. The youngster should consider this a great start to his PGA TOUR career, but he'll need to tidy up the approach game if he wants to hang around near the top for three more rounds.