New Zealander Daniel Pearce dropped two late shots, but his 6-under-par 33-33=66 was still good for a one shot first round lead over Ben Campbell and Daniel Valente in the Fiji International at Natadola Bay GC.

It's been quite a year for the 28-year-old Kiwi, who became a father for the first time in Feburary and five weeks later claimed a first overseass title, the Queensland PGA Championship on the Australasian Tour. It is through that circuit that he gets a start in this European Tour co-sanctioned event and he is making the most of the opportunity. Starting on the back nine he raced into a dominant position, making birdie at 10, 11 and 17 before the turn, then opening the front nine with a run of one eagle and three birdies. Dropped shots at 6 and 8 couldn't stop him setting the early pace. This is rare territory for Pearce who plies his trade mostly at home and on the PGA China Tour. In fact it is only his second ET start after last year's MC in this event (76-74).