Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Article Results
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Daniel Pearce
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Daniel Pearce
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
) / 1/1/2050
Latest News
Recent News
New Zealander Daniel Pearce dropped two late shots, but his 6-under-par 33-33=66 was still good for a one shot first round lead over Ben Campbell and Daniel Valente in the Fiji International at Natadola Bay GC.
It's been quite a year for the 28-year-old Kiwi, who became a father for the first time in Feburary and five weeks later claimed a first overseass title, the Queensland PGA Championship on the Australasian Tour. It is through that circuit that he gets a start in this European Tour co-sanctioned event and he is making the most of the opportunity. Starting on the back nine he raced into a dominant position, making birdie at 10, 11 and 17 before the turn, then opening the front nine with a run of one eagle and three birdies. Dropped shots at 6 and 8 couldn't stop him setting the early pace. This is rare territory for Pearce who plies his trade mostly at home and on the PGA China Tour. In fact it is only his second ET start after last year's MC in this event (76-74).
Aug 17 - 4:03 AM
Pearce claims R1 lead in Fiji International
Aug 17 - 4:03 AM
More Daniel Pearce Player News
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
