Unheralded Australian Jason Norris completed a life-changing week with a dominant four-shot victory in the Fiji International; he closed with a 5-under-par 31-36=67 for a 14-under 274 total at Natadola Bay GC.

The 44-year-old has been a pro for 21 years and whilst there have been victories on his home tour and the odd bright spot on the OneAsia circuit, this victory came right out of the blue for the World No. 1238. Given the background his final day performance was extraordinary. One shot behind Wade Ormsby at the start of play he caught and passed him with six front nine birdies at 1, 3, 4, 7, 8 and 9. There was a bogey in there at 5 and he’d add two more at 10 and 15, but a couple of back nine par breakers at 13 and 17 settled the nerves. His fellow 54-hole contenders couldn’t live with the pace. Jazz Janewattanond and David McKenzie flew home to join James Marchesani in a tie for second on 10-under. "I felt like a champion," said Norris. "I was in a good spot."