World No. 430 Oscar Lengden was a surprise name on the first-round leaderboard at the Made In Denmark after a second-nine surge secured him a 6-under-par 35-30=65 and the joint lead in the clubhouse.

A new name to most but he is from neighboring Sweden and he also finished fourth on the Challenge Tour's Finnish Challenge two starts ago. To prove that he likes playing on his home Scandinavian soil, Lengden also took T14 in the Challenge Tour's version of the Made In Denmark at the end of June. He started his opening lap of Himmerland Golf Resort & Spa today from 10th tee and did little of note in the first half of his round with seven pars, a birdie (14) and a bogey (17). But on the par 71's front nine he took flight with five straight 3s. That represented birdies at 1 and 3, pars at 2 and 5 and eagle-3 at 4. He continued his push with two more red numbers at 7 and 8 to share the early lead with Benjamin Hebert, one back of on-course pacesetter Wade Ormsby.