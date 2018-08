Jonathan Thomson Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (22) / 4/4/1996 Ht / Wt: 6'9" / 0

Latest News Recent News

Q School grad Jonathan Thomson blitzed Silkeborg Ry GC for an 8-under-par 31-33=64 to open up a two-shot lead over Josh Geary and Lucas Bjerregaard on the first morning of the Made In Denmark. The World No. 972 birdied half the holes on his morning lap, shooting his lowest round of the season by one. Thomson started his run by splashing red at 3, 4 and 5 and made further gains at 7 and 9 to turn in 5-under. Coming home he outpaced a lone bogey at the par-3 13th with more circles at 11, 12, 14 and 16 before closing with a pair of pars. Despite sitting outside the top 200 in the Race to Dubai, the Englishman has made his last three cuts, banking his best result of the season with T29 at the Nordea Masters two weeks ago. Being back in Scandinavia appears to have done the trick again.

With a walk-off eagle, Jonathan Thomson hoisted up a 5-under-par 35-32=67 on day one of the Open de España at Centro Nacional de Golf, his late surge lifting him into the top five on the live leaderboard and just a shot back from clubhouse leader Marc Warren. The 6'9" Englishman is easy to spot and hit the heights on the back nine today with five '3s' in his final six holes. That included birdies at 13 and 15. On the front nine, the rookie had scribbled red circles at 3 and 7 before giving one back at the par-3 9th. Since gaining his card at Q-School, Thomson has struggled, missing five of seven cuts and not managing anything better than T65 at the Oman Open. However, he did make waves on his first European Tour start last summer when entering the final round at the D+D REAL Czech Masters in a tie for fourth before collapsing to an 81 and finishing T54.

After his emotional success at Q School Jonathan 'Jigger' Thomson will open his rookie season on the European Tour in the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open at Heritage GC, Domaine de Bel Ombre this week. The 6'9" giant was *the* story of 2018 Q School. Aged eight he was diagnosed with leukaemia and in the long and dark five years which followed he and his dad would often dream of golfing glory. When the final putt dropped to confirm his card father and son embraced; their were understandable tears from dad. There is more to him than height and a great back story however. He is coached by Pete Cowan and although he has pretty much made the leap from the third tier Europro Tour to the main stage in one go, his two previous starts on the ET have hinted at ability (all the more amazingly given he is 0-for-5 on the Challenge Tour). At the Czech Masters he was T4 after 54 holes before a final lap 81 dropped him to T54; three weeks later he was solid all week in ticking T25 at the Portugal Masters. He'll be a huge figure in 2018 in more ways than one. Source: EuropeanTour.com