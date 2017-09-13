Daan Huizing

Dan Huizing fired a 6-under-par 33-33=66 in round one of the inaugural NBO Oman Open at Al Mouj Golf, good enough for a one-shot lead in the clubhouse over Andy Sullivan.

This is a new event on the European Tour schedule but it was a regular stop on the Challenge Tour, hosting five tournaments from 2013-2017. Huizing played in four of those and with plenty of success, including a best of T9 in last November's NBO Golf Classic Grand Final. He put that course knowledge to good use today in a morning lap which featured seven birdies against a single bogey. The Dutchman set out with six pars and then connected three birdies from Nos. 7-9. He picked up further shots at 12, 15 and 16 before trading a bogey at 17 with a walk-off circle at 18. It's been a struggle for Huizing since he lost his card at the end of 2014 but this looked a good opportunity for him to do something positive and he's made an excellent start.