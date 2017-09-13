Daan Huizing

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
Golf Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Fantasy Challenge
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2018 Category Sleepers - Runs
Feb 14
Lowdown: Humidor Fallout
Feb 14
Bullpen Review: AL East
Feb 14
Get The MLB Draft Guide
Feb 13
Lowdown: Keeping it Realmuto
Feb 13
Showdown: Nunez vs. Kinsler
Feb 12
Just Missed The Top 100
Feb 12
Lowdown: Hey Yu, You're a Cub
Feb 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Avisail Garcia wins arb. case, $6.7M salary
Judge says left shoulder 'right on schedule'
Ryon Healy undergoing tests for hand injury
Eiland: Familia will get 'majority of saves'
Rockies might move Blackmon out of leadoff
Cardinals finalize $3M deal with Bud Norris
Chase Field to install humidor for '18 season
Utley getting two-year deal from the Dodgers
Yankees have been in touch with Moustakas
D-Backs trying 'creative' offers for Martinez
Cubs finalize 6-year, $126M deal with Darvish
BOS offer to J.D. Martinez: 5yrs, around 100M
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Garoppolo Gets Paid
Feb 13
Available Targets & Air Yards
Feb 13
NFL Futures Deals
Feb 12
2018 NFL Free Agent Tracker
Feb 10
They Did It!
Feb 6
2018 NFL Team Needs
Feb 5
Watch Now: Eagles vs. Pats
Feb 4
Silva's Super Bowl Matchups
Feb 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Raiders want to hang onto Michael Crabtree?
Redskins S Su'a Cravens officially reinstated
Lions could have interest in Dion Lewis
Dolphins owner 'ready to move on' from Suh?
Broncos expected to keep WRs Sanders, Thomas
#ComebackSZN: Manziel a part of Spring League
Bears expected to dump FA bust Mike Glennon
Report: DEN 'intent' on Booker being No. 1 RB
C.J. Anderson 'appears' to be done in Denver
Packers could move Montgomery back to WR?
Jets expected to release Muhammad Wilkerson
Report: Justin Houston won't be released
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Durant's 50 not enough
Feb 15
Notable Numbers
Feb 14
Fantasy Strength of Schedule
Feb 14
Schedule, Recap & Stash Pod
Feb 14
Dose: New Cavs roll over OKC
Feb 14
Stats: Smooth Jazz
Feb 13
Daily Dose: Pow, Pau
Feb 13
NBA Power Rankings: Week 18
Feb 12
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Damian Lillard scores 44 pts w/ 12-of-12 FTs
Kevin Durant scores 50 points in loss to POR
Donovan Mitchell scores 24 in another win
Royce O'Neale scores career-high 19 points
Devin Booker scores 28 points in return
Elfrid Payton posts triple-double vs. Jazz
Anthony Davis (groin) returns, drops 42 & 15
Alex Len scores 14 points, steals 3, blocks 4
Josh Jackson scores 22 points off bench
DeAndre Jordan scores career-high 30 points
Kyrie Irving posts 33 points in loss to Clips
Tim Hardaway Jr. busts slump w/ 37 points
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Great Night of Goaltending
Feb 15
Fresh Starts
Feb 14
Dose: Examining Phaneuf Trade
Feb 14
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Feb 14
Trocheck gets the Hat Trick
Feb 13
Islanders Score Four on Major
Feb 12
Crosby finally gets his 400th
Feb 12
Waiver Wired: Go for Ferland
Feb 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Nick Foligno nets 2G, 1A in loss to Leafs
Nazem Kadri racks up 5 pts in win over CBJ
Jake Gardiner injured on Wednesday night
Panthers take Roberto Luongo off IR list
Canadiens will start Antti Niemi on Wednesday
Canucks give GM Jim Benning an extension
Blackhawks put goalie Jeff Glass on waivers
Chris Kreider should resume practicing soon
Scott Wedgewood into concussion protocol
Two-goal night for Austin Watson
Hall scores twice in win over PHI
Staal scores 25th of the season vs. NYR
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Daytona 500 Cheat Sheet
Feb 14
NASCAR DFS Preview: Daytona
Feb 13
6. Joey Logano
Feb 12
7. Denny Hamlin
Feb 10
8. Brad Keselowski
Feb 9
9. Ryan Blaney
Feb 8
10. Erik Jones
Feb 7
Daytona 500 in just 12 days
Feb 6
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Ryan Reed: PowerShares QQQ 300 advance
Sheldon Creed: Lucas Oil 200 results
Harrison Burton: New Smyrna 175 results
Austin Wayne Self: NCWTS season-opener notes
Tom Hessert: Lucas Oil 200 results
Derek Kraus: New Smyrna 175 results
Mark Thompson takes advantage of light field
Jamie McMurray is crash prone on plate tracks
Trevor Bayne is batting .500 on plate tracks
Earnhardt hopes to go 500 miles at Daytona
Justin Marks to make 2nd plate start
Grant Enfinger: NCWTS season-opener advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
DFS Dish: Genesis Open
Feb 14
Expert Picks: Genesis Open
Feb 13
Potter, Jr. wins AT&T Pro-Am
Feb 12
Genesis Open Preview
Feb 12
Oman Open preview
Feb 12
DFS Dish: Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Feb 7
Expert Picks: Pebble Beach
Feb 6
Woodland wins WMPO in playoff
Feb 5
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Waring fires flawless 65 to lead at Oman Open
Sullivan surges on back 9; one off Oman pace
Huizing sets early target with 66 in Oman R1
Justin Thomas preps for his 100th TOUR start
Fleetwood kicks off busy schedule at Genesis
Bill Haas injured in fatal car crash
Dustin Johnson set for Genesis title defense
Levy tops betting for new Euro event in Oman
Gouveia returns to Oman for Al Mouj ET test
Richard H. Lee medals at Genesis Monday Q
Jim Furyk making season debut at Riviera CC
Scheffler punches ticket into Genesis Open
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Offensive Draft Position Ranks
Feb 14
2018 NFL Mock Draft No. 2
Feb 12
Winners and Losers of NSD
Feb 7
National Signing Day Questions
Feb 7
Podcast: Senior Bowl Review
Jan 27
2018 Senior Bowl: Day Two
Jan 25
2018 Senior Bowl: Day One
Jan 23
2018 Senior Bowl Week
Jan 22
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Reports: FAU DC Chris Kiffin leaving for NFL
Buckeyes pass out big raises to Schiano, Day
Report: Nussmeier off to NFL rather than LSU
Report: FOX to join in broadcasting NFL Draft
LSU CB Donte Jackson aiming to top Ross' 40
Clemson leads pack in initial ESPN FPI ranks
Aggies lose pledge from four-star QB Gunnell
Report: K.J. Costello (hip) a spring question
MMQB ranks VaTech LB Edmunds No. 5 overall
DaeSean Hamilton's makeup 'one of the best'
Glenn Spencer emerges as DC at Charlotte
New Mexico won't hear Bob Davie appeal
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 27
Feb 10
Late Fitness Check GW27
Feb 9
Stag's Take - Gameweek 27
Feb 8
AM's Perfect XI - Week 27
Feb 8
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW27
Feb 8
Sean's Super Subs - Week 27
Feb 7
The Bargain Hunter - Week 27
Feb 6
FPL Draft Recap - Week 26
Feb 5
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Leicester captain on the comeback trail
Lanzini likely to return against Liverpool
United welcome back injured duo.
Ramsey slow to recover from injury
Slimani expected to debut in GW28
Losing Lacazette leaves Wenger with problems
Swansea skipper sidelined for up-to six weeks
Alonso missed victory through injury
Alderweireld still needs to build fitness
Sane named in Man City UCL traveling team
Lacazette out six weeks with knee surgery
Hazard scores twice as CHE snap losing skid
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Daan Huizing
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
) / 1/1/2050
Latest News
Recent News
Dan Huizing fired a 6-under-par 33-33=66 in round one of the inaugural NBO Oman Open at Al Mouj Golf, good enough for a one-shot lead in the clubhouse over Andy Sullivan.
This is a new event on the European Tour schedule but it was a regular stop on the Challenge Tour, hosting five tournaments from 2013-2017. Huizing played in four of those and with plenty of success, including a best of T9 in last November's NBO Golf Classic Grand Final. He put that course knowledge to good use today in a morning lap which featured seven birdies against a single bogey. The Dutchman set out with six pars and then connected three birdies from Nos. 7-9. He picked up further shots at 12, 15 and 16 before trading a bogey at 17 with a walk-off circle at 18. It's been a struggle for Huizing since he lost his card at the end of 2014 but this looked a good opportunity for him to do something positive and he's made an excellent start.
Feb 15 - 3:52 AM
After early career promise Daan Huizing is struggling as he hits this week’s KLM Open hosted by The Dutch in Spijk, The Netherlands.
The 26-year-old enjoyed a startling two year transition from the amateur game. In 2012 he won two top amateur titles in the UK and rose to No.2 in the world rankings. Twelve months later, having turned pro, he finished sixth on the Challenge Tour with two wins to graduate to the European Tour. But he lost his card in 2014 (136th) and has twice failed to win it back on the secondary circuit. He has three top tens this season but resides at a lowly 43rd in the rankings and has missed his last two cuts. He needs good results soon, but for this week concentrates on his home Open. He missed the cut here 12 months ago and in all is just 3-for-5 with a best of T46 in 2012.
Wed, Sep 13, 2017 06:43:00 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Huizing sets early target with 66 in Oman R1
Feb 15 - 3:52 AM
Huizing needs home Open to provide boost
Wed, Sep 13, 2017 06:43:00 AM
More Daan Huizing Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
C. Hoffman
PGA
(1486)
2
J. Furyk
PGA
(884)
3
H. Matsuyama
PGA
(883)
4
T. Potter, Jr.
PGA
(861)
5
G. DeLaet
PGA
(860)
6
K. Stadler
PGA
(819)
7
J. Spaun
PGA
(752)
8
B. Koepka
PGA
(726)
9
B. Weekley
PGA
(706)
10
B. Hagy
PGA
(694)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Season stats are currently unavailable
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Headlines
DFS Dish: Genesis Open
Feb 14
Josh Culp dives into some DFS strategy for the Genesis Open
More GOL Columns
»
DFS Dish: Genesis Open
Feb 14
»
Expert Picks: Genesis Open
Feb 13
»
Potter, Jr. wins AT&T Pro-Am
Feb 12
»
Genesis Open Preview
Feb 12
»
Oman Open preview
Feb 12
»
DFS Dish: Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Feb 7
»
Expert Picks: Pebble Beach
Feb 6
»
Woodland wins WMPO in playoff
Feb 5
GOL Headlines
»
Waring fires flawless 65 to lead at Oman Open
»
Sullivan surges on back 9; one off Oman pace
»
Huizing sets early target with 66 in Oman R1
»
Justin Thomas preps for his 100th TOUR start
»
Fleetwood kicks off busy schedule at Genesis
»
Bill Haas injured in fatal car crash
»
Dustin Johnson set for Genesis title defense
»
Levy tops betting for new Euro event in Oman
»
Gouveia returns to Oman for Al Mouj ET test
»
Richard H. Lee medals at Genesis Monday Q
»
Jim Furyk making season debut at Riviera CC
»
Scheffler punches ticket into Genesis Open
GOL Links
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Golf season is here on FanDuel!
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Get the NFL Season Pass
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2018 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved