Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Conrad Shindler
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
/ 1/1/2050
Latest News
Recent News
PGA TOUR rookie Conrad Shindler glided through the Country Club of Jackson en route to a 6-under-par 31-35=66 during round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship, good for an early share of the clubhouse lead alongside Ryan Armour and Andrew Landry.
The Texas A&M product missed the cut in his first start of the season (Safeway Open) despite opening with a strong, 3-under 69. He got off to an even better start this week, trading five birdies and an eagle with just one bogey during his opening lap. Shindler knocked home a trio of putts from outside 15 feet today, including a 21'1" eagle splash at the par-5 third hole. That was all made possible by smooth striking though, landing 15 greens today, gaining 3.36 strokes approaching-the-green. Shindler posted nine top 25s including a win last year on the Web.com Tour but he is just 1-for-3 with nothing better than a T75 in three tries on the PGA TOUR. He'll have plenty of chances to improve upon that record now that he owns a PGA TOUR card.
Oct 26 - 3:09 PM
Conrad Shindler continues his breakout season on the Web.com Tour as he preps for this week's DAP Championship.
The Texas A&M product rattled off eight top 25s in 20 regular season starts this year. That was good enough to earn him a PGA TOUR card, for the first time in his career (17th on the money list). Before this year, Shindler posted middling results on the Mackenzie Tour in 2016, but he found something this season. The 29-year-old has opened the Web.com Tour Finals with finishes of T67 and T9, positioning himself at 23rd in the Finals standings. If Shindler keeps it rolling for two more weeks, he will have a great spot in the graduate reshuffle which will result in plenty of opportunity during the fall portion of the 2017-18 PGA TOUR season.
Sep 20 - 10:37 AM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Shindler shares the R1 Sanderson Farms lead
Oct 26 - 3:09 PM
Shindler strong season continues into DAP
Sep 20 - 10:37 AM
More Conrad Shindler Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
G. DeLaet
PGA
(769)
2
J. Thomas
PGA
(737)
3
J. Luiten
PGA
(541)
4
C. Smith
PGA
(483)
5
B. Snedeker
PGA
(466)
6
L. List
PGA
(464)
7
T. Clark
PGA
(452)
8
K. Stadler
PGA
(420)
9
H. Matsuyama
PGA
(412)
10
B. Van Pelt
PGA
(375)
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Season stats are currently unavailable
