PGA TOUR rookie Conrad Shindler glided through the Country Club of Jackson en route to a 6-under-par 31-35=66 during round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship, good for an early share of the clubhouse lead alongside Ryan Armour and Andrew Landry.

The Texas A&M product missed the cut in his first start of the season (Safeway Open) despite opening with a strong, 3-under 69. He got off to an even better start this week, trading five birdies and an eagle with just one bogey during his opening lap. Shindler knocked home a trio of putts from outside 15 feet today, including a 21'1" eagle splash at the par-5 third hole. That was all made possible by smooth striking though, landing 15 greens today, gaining 3.36 strokes approaching-the-green. Shindler posted nine top 25s including a win last year on the Web.com Tour but he is just 1-for-3 with nothing better than a T75 in three tries on the PGA TOUR. He'll have plenty of chances to improve upon that record now that he owns a PGA TOUR card.