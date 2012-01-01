Tom Lovelady Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (24) / 7/23/1993 Ht / Wt: 5'10 / 195

Making his tournament debut, PGA TOUR rookie and World No. 355 Tom Lovelady smoothed a bogey-free 3-under-par 33-34=67 on Moving Day at The Honda Classic, vaulting 33 places on the live leaderboard to T26 on 2-over 212. The Jupiter, Florida, resident logs just the third blemish-free round of the week thus far. He opened with 75-70, one of 18 players to make the cut on the number, and is now bogey-free 5-under for his last 26 holes. Additionally, the 24-year-old was 7-over thru his first nine holes in Round 1, so it's been quite a turnaround. On Saturday, he landed seven (of 14) fairways and 14 greens in regulation, gaining 0.729 strokes off-the-tee and 0.885 around-the-green. The Alabama alum carded three birdie-3s at holes 6, 8 and 10, two from between 10 and 28 feet, posting 1.786 putts per GIR and 1.777 SG: Putting with 29 total putts. He entered the week 4-for-10 on the season with one top 25 (T18, Sanderson Farms).

Tom Lovelady signed a colorful scorecard in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open, posting a 2-under-par 34-36=70 to reach 6-under 138 which positions him just inside the top 10 heading into the weekend. The University of Alabama product scribbled just six pars today, trading seven birdies with a five-pack of bogeys while facing the South Course at Torrey Pines. His irons and wedges were dialed in early, sticking a 140-yard approach to inside two feet at the first, landing his 133-yard approach to inside three feet at the second, and then landing a 129-yard wedge to inside six feet at the fifth. All three resulted in birdies and he'd later pick up the pace with his putter. Playing his eighth career PGA TOUR event, this is the first time Lovelady has positioned himself inside the top 10 after R2. There is plenty of pedigree here, so gamers should watch closely over the next two rounds to see how he reacts to being in contention on the weekend.

PGA TOUR rookie Tom Lovelady fired out of the gate before settling down and signing a 4-under-par 37-31=68 during the opening round of the Farmers Insurance Open. The University of Alabama product started his day on the 10th tee of Torrey Pines North. The fireworks started early with a hole-out eagle at the par-5 10th hole. He would sprinkle three birdies before making the turn at 5-under-par. Lovelady slowed his pace on the inward nine, trading two bogeys with just one more birdie. On the live leaderboard, he sits in a share of 4th place. Making his eighth career PGA TOUR start, this will be the first time he's been inside the top 20 after R1 (previously T24 after R1 of this year's Safeway Open). Last week he recorded a T29 at the CareerBuilder Challenge, possibly ready to find his footing on the big stage and hit the ground running.