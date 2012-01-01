Player Page

Tom Lovelady

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (24) / 7/23/1993
Ht / Wt:  5'10 / 195

Making his tournament debut, PGA TOUR rookie and World No. 355 Tom Lovelady smoothed a bogey-free 3-under-par 33-34=67 on Moving Day at The Honda Classic, vaulting 33 places on the live leaderboard to T26 on 2-over 212.
The Jupiter, Florida, resident logs just the third blemish-free round of the week thus far. He opened with 75-70, one of 18 players to make the cut on the number, and is now bogey-free 5-under for his last 26 holes. Additionally, the 24-year-old was 7-over thru his first nine holes in Round 1, so it's been quite a turnaround. On Saturday, he landed seven (of 14) fairways and 14 greens in regulation, gaining 0.729 strokes off-the-tee and 0.885 around-the-green. The Alabama alum carded three birdie-3s at holes 6, 8 and 10, two from between 10 and 28 feet, posting 1.786 putts per GIR and 1.777 SG: Putting with 29 total putts. He entered the week 4-for-10 on the season with one top 25 (T18, Sanderson Farms). Feb 24 - 2:37 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201890 0 0 02629537992
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Amn/a0001135710
Waste Management Phoenix Openn/a001422810
Farmers Insurance Open4500117361710
CareerBuilder Challenge290002439801
Sony Open in Hawaiin/a001817910
The RSM Classicn/a000528300
OHL Classic at Mayakoban/a000321741
Shriners Hospitals for Children Openn/a000426600
Safeway Open4300019381410
 

 