FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Vogelbach in walking boot after Friday HBP
Ohtani fans two, surrenders homer in debut
Posey being held out with minor ankle tweak
Nolan Arenado socks solo Cactus League dinger
Alfaro drills grand slam in win over Orioles
Bundy pounded for five runs in two frames Sat
McHugh fans five in two scoreless frames Sat.
Realmuto goes 2-for-2 with a home run Sat.
Martinez signing delayed due to medical issue
Pirates ink Kevin Siegrist to minors contract
Matt Kemp homers in return to Dodgers
J.D. Martinez still not officially w/ Red Sox
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
Tom Lovelady
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 7/23/1993
Ht / Wt:
5'10 / 195
Latest News
Recent News
Making his tournament debut, PGA TOUR rookie and World No. 355 Tom Lovelady smoothed a bogey-free 3-under-par 33-34=67 on Moving Day at The Honda Classic, vaulting
33 places
on the live leaderboard to T26 on 2-over 212.
The Jupiter, Florida, resident logs just the
third blemish-free
round of the week thus far. He opened with 75-70, one of 18 players to make the cut on the number, and is now bogey-free 5-under for his last
26 holes
. Additionally, the 24-year-old was
7-over
thru his first nine holes in Round 1, so it's been quite a turnaround. On Saturday, he landed seven (of 14) fairways and 14 greens in regulation, gaining 0.729 strokes off-the-tee and 0.885 around-the-green. The Alabama alum carded three birdie-3s at holes 6, 8 and 10, two from between 10 and 28 feet, posting 1.786 putts per GIR and 1.777 SG: Putting with 29 total putts. He entered the week 4-for-10 on the season with one top 25 (T18, Sanderson Farms).
Feb 24 - 2:37 PM
Tom Lovelady signed a colorful scorecard in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open, posting a 2-under-par 34-36=70 to reach 6-under 138 which positions him just inside the top 10 heading into the weekend.
The University of Alabama product scribbled just six pars today, trading seven birdies with a five-pack of bogeys while facing the South Course at Torrey Pines. His irons and wedges were dialed in early, sticking a 140-yard approach to inside two feet at the first, landing his 133-yard approach to inside three feet at the second, and then landing a 129-yard wedge to inside six feet at the fifth. All three resulted in birdies and he'd later pick up the pace with his putter. Playing his eighth career PGA TOUR event, this is the first time Lovelady has positioned himself inside the top 10 after R2. There is plenty of pedigree here, so gamers should watch closely over the next two rounds to see how he reacts to being in contention on the weekend.
Jan 26 - 7:21 PM
PGA TOUR rookie Tom Lovelady fired out of the gate before settling down and signing a 4-under-par 37-31=68 during the opening round of the Farmers Insurance Open.
The University of Alabama product started his day on the 10th tee of Torrey Pines North. The fireworks started early with a hole-out eagle at the par-5 10th hole. He would sprinkle three birdies before making the turn at 5-under-par. Lovelady slowed his pace on the inward nine, trading two bogeys with just one more birdie. On the live leaderboard, he sits in a share of 4th place. Making his eighth career PGA TOUR start, this will be the first time he's been inside the top 20 after R1 (previously T24 after R1 of this year's Safeway Open). Last week he recorded a T29 at the CareerBuilder Challenge, possibly ready to find his footing on the big stage and hit the ground running.
Jan 25 - 6:13 PM
Tom Lovelady turns his attention toward Torrey Pines for his tournament debut at this week's Farmers Insurance Open.
The PGA TOUR rookie is 3-for-7 on the season with two of the three landing inside the top 30. That includes a T29 at last week's CareerBuilder Challenge over at PGA WEST. He currently sits at 122nd in the early FedExCup race. His strongest asset so far is his driving, currently ranked 42nd on TOUR in strokes gained off-the-tee. That should be helpful on this week's layouts, with both of them requiring plenty of drivers. Lovelady posted five top 10s on the Web.com Tour last year, so the best may still be on the way for Lovelady. On the bright side, his last time seeing poa annua greens came at the Safeway Open where he earned a paycheck and went on to finish T43.
Jan 24 - 5:14 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Rookie Lovelady bogey-free for last 26 holes
Feb 24 - 2:37 PM
Lovelady keeps his name in contention thru R2
Jan 26 - 7:21 PM
Tom Lovelady heats up early in La Jolla
Jan 25 - 6:13 PM
Lovelady takes his first look at Torrey Pines
Jan 24 - 5:14 PM
More Tom Lovelady Player News
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2018
9
0
0
0
0
262
95
3
79
9
2
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
n/a
0
0
0
11
35
7
1
0
Waste Management Phoenix Open
n/a
0
0
1
4
22
8
1
0
Farmers Insurance Open
45
0
0
1
17
36
17
1
0
CareerBuilder Challenge
29
0
0
0
24
39
8
0
1
Sony Open in Hawaii
n/a
0
0
1
8
17
9
1
0
The RSM Classic
n/a
0
0
0
5
28
3
0
0
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
n/a
0
0
0
3
21
7
4
1
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
n/a
0
0
0
4
26
6
0
0
Safeway Open
43
0
0
0
19
38
14
1
0
Headlines
DFS Dish: The Honda Classic
Feb 22
Josh Culp dives into some DFS strategy for the Honda Classic.
