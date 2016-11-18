Chad Campbell Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (42) / 5/31/1974 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 205

Latest News Recent News

Chad Campbell cratered to a 4-over-par 35-39=74 in today's third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii and at 3-under 207, will not have a Sunday tee time. A total of 82 players made the 36-hole cut of 3-under 137, 13 players T70 on the number, so a second cut of low 70 and ties was required after 54 holes. Campbell opened in 71-62, the latter a personal best at Waialae CC in his 49th career round, but was 12 shots worse in R3, circling just one birdie-2 against three bogeys and a double bogey-5. Joining Campbell on the bench for Sunday are: 207- Tag Ridings; 60-year-old Fred Funk; Ryan Blaum; Hyung-Sung Kim ... 209- Whee Kim ... 210- Cameron Percy; Brandon Hagy ... 211- Carl Pettersson.

World No. 204 Chad Campbell twirled a bogey-free 8-under-par 32-30=62 in the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii to reach halftime on 7-under 133, up 98 places to T21 with play still in progress. The 42-year-old was playing his 49th career round at Waialae CC and matched a personal best. He was a 54-hole co-leader in the 2006 edition following a third-round 62, but closed in even-par 70 for T2, his best in 13 prior appearances. The Texan sleepwalked to a 71 in R1, outpacing a lone birdie-2 with double bogey-6, but rebounded eight birdies, including six birdie-3s, on 10 (of 14) fairways and 15 greens in regulation. Seven of his conversions were from inside of nine feet, adding a 34-footer for birdie-3 at the fifth. Campbell gained 6.322 strokes on the field and posted a tidy 1.467 putts per GIR.

Playing at this week's host course, Chad Campbell coasted to a 5-under-par 33-32=65 during the second round of The RSM Classic to arrive at the midpoint on 11-under 131, good for a spot inside the top 5 on the live leaderboard with play winding down for the day. Campbell went 4-for-4 scrambling yesterday while taking on the Plantation Course at Sea Island Golf Club, maintaining a clean card. Today his ball-striking was even better at the Seaside Course, landing 17 greens in regulation, but he failed to convert his lone up-and-down attempt, missing on a 5-footer at the par-4 ninth. Despite the short miss, the UNLV product still gained 2.127 strokes putting on the day. That was in large part due to the 37'5" birdie bomb he splashed home at the par-4 first hole, but he also trickled in three other putts from 12-to-22 feet. The 42-year-old is no stranger to success here at Sea Island Resort, as he arrived with a pair of top 10s already on his RSM resume, including a T9 last year.