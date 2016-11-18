Player Page

Chad Campbell

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (42) / 5/31/1974
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 205

Latest News

Recent News

Chad Campbell cratered to a 4-over-par 35-39=74 in today's third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii and at 3-under 207, will not have a Sunday tee time.
A total of 82 players made the 36-hole cut of 3-under 137, 13 players T70 on the number, so a second cut of low 70 and ties was required after 54 holes. Campbell opened in 71-62, the latter a personal best at Waialae CC in his 49th career round, but was 12 shots worse in R3, circling just one birdie-2 against three bogeys and a double bogey-5. Joining Campbell on the bench for Sunday are: 207- Tag Ridings; 60-year-old Fred Funk; Ryan Blaum; Hyung-Sung Kim ... 209- Whee Kim ... 210- Cameron Percy; Brandon Hagy ... 211- Carl Pettersson. Jan 14 - 11:12 PM
More Chad Campbell Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201750 0 0 02497123620
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
The RSM Classic130011453400
OHL Classic at Mayakoba350011254500
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open6100016451010
CIMB Classic450001647810
Safeway Open570001350900
 

 