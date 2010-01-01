Making his PGA TOUR debut, open-qualifier Scott Strohmeyer styled a 4-under-par 35-33=68 in the third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship to post 9-under 207, up 12 places to T5, tying the low round of the day thus far and good for the 54-hole clubhouse lead.

The Auburn, Alabama, native is vying to become the first open-qualifier to go on to win since Arjun Atwal at the 2010 Wyndham. After kicking off in 72-67, he began T17 on 5-under, five back of 36-hole leader Ryan Armour. The Alabama product mustered six (of 14) fairways and hit 13 greens in regulation, gaining 1,550 strokes off-the-tee, currently No. 1 in SGOTT with a cumulative 3.863. He squared a lone bogey-5 at hole 9, camouflaged by five circles at 2, 5, 11, 15 and 17, two from between 12 and 21 feet. Strohmeyer posted 1.615 putts per GIR and 1.905 SG: Putting with 27 total putts.