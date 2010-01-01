Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Scott Strohmeyer
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
) / 1/1/2050
Latest News
Recent News
Making his PGA TOUR debut, open-qualifier Scott Strohmeyer styled a 4-under-par 35-33=68 in the third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship to post 9-under 207, up 12 places to T5, tying the low round of the day thus far and good for the 54-hole clubhouse lead.
The Auburn, Alabama, native is vying to become the first open-qualifier to go on to win since Arjun Atwal at the 2010 Wyndham. After kicking off in 72-67, he began T17 on 5-under, five back of 36-hole leader Ryan Armour. The Alabama product mustered six (of 14) fairways and hit 13 greens in regulation, gaining 1,550 strokes off-the-tee, currently
No. 1
in SGOTT with a cumulative 3.863. He squared a lone bogey-5 at hole 9, camouflaged by five circles at 2, 5, 11, 15 and 17, two from between 12 and 21 feet. Strohmeyer posted 1.615 putts per GIR and 1.905 SG: Putting with 27 total putts.
Oct 28 - 4:31 PM
Open qualifier Scott Strohmeyer blitzed the Country Club of Jackson in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship, posting a 5-under-par 34-33=67 to vault inside the top 20 on the live leaderboard with a two-day total of 5-under 139.
The University of Alabama product survived a 4-for-1 playoff on Monday to punch his ticket into this event. He was that close to not qualifying and now he's right in the mix after day two. His college coach once compared his game to Bubba Watson, and that big-hitting ability has been on full display in Mississippi. Today he belted eight drives over 325 yards, including a 410-yard bomb at the par-5 fifth which may or may not have been cart-path aided. With that kind of distance, he will surely gain strokes on the field each round in the off-the-tee department, but today he caught fire with the flat stick, sinking six putts from outside 10 feet. Making his TOUR debut it's unlikely he'll stick around in contention but he will be fun to watch over the weekend.
Oct 27 - 3:27 PM
OQer Strohmeyer stays in the mix; R3 68
Oct 28 - 4:31 PM
Strohmeyer takes it deep in R2 of the SFC
Oct 27 - 3:27 PM
More Scott Strohmeyer Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
G. DeLaet
PGA
(624)
2
J. Thomas
PGA
(563)
3
T. Clark
PGA
(521)
4
H. Matsuyama
PGA
(515)
5
C. Smith
PGA
(494)
6
B. Snedeker
PGA
(473)
7
K. Stadler
PGA
(431)
8
B. Van Pelt
PGA
(393)
9
D. Bozzelli
PGA
(368)
10
B. Weekley
PGA
(366)
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Headlines
Expert Picks: WGC-HSBC
Oct 24
Paul Casey continues to hover around the winner's circle and will look to finally find the hardware in China this week.
