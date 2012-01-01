A.J. McInerney

Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Johnny Cueto will not opt out of contract
Tanaka will not opt-out, stays with Yanks
Mets officially pick up INF Cabrera's option
Tribe pick up Michael Brantley's 2018 option
Andrew McCutchen's $14.5M option exercised
Marlins decline Ichiro Suzuki's 2018 option
Report: Matt Wieters to exercise 2018 option
Astros officially exercise Altuve's option
Angels a 'likely pursuer' of Mike Moustakas
Red Sox expected to target Hosmer this winter
Shohei Otani has not hired MLB player agent
Tigers decline $16M option on Anibal Sanchez
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Terrance Williams has 9/141 day, tweaks knee
Rob Kelley rumbles for 14/18/2
Tyreek scores bonkers TD, draws only 4 looks
Reid problems: Kareem Hunt gets nine carries
Alex Smith tosses first interception of 2017
Peterson rushes for 159 yards in Week 9 win
Dak Prescott has another three-touchdown day
Dez Bryant goes 6/73, injures ankle vs. KC
Hyde goes for 125 total yards, ejected in 4Q
Cutler, DeVante Parker active for SNF
Maclin impresses with most yards since 2015
Alshon Jeffery flames Denver for 6/84/2 line
COLUMNS
Shriners Open Preview
Oct 31
Expert Picks: Shriners
Oct 31
Rose heists WGC-HSBC by two
Oct 30
Turkish Airlines Open Preview
Oct 30
Expert Picks: WGC-HSBC
Oct 24
WGC-HSBC & SFC Preview
Oct 24
Thomas wins inaugural CJ CUP
Oct 23
WGC-HSBC Champions Preview
Oct 23
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Sponsor invite McInerney T10 in TOUR debut
Whee Kim R4 66 for career-tying-best P2
Cantlay R4 67; wins Shriners in sudden death
Hadley R4 68 for third straight top-5 finish
Cejka posts -9 with week-low nine-birdie 63
Near miss for Colsaerts; takes 2nd in Turkey
Rose is Turkish champ; has back-to-back wins
Spaun maintains share after third-round 73
Finau climbs to solo 3rd; opens w/ trip-69s
Hossler posts 54h target w/ bogey-free 66
Past champ Laird lowlights MCs at Shriners
Kraft hunting in Vegas w/ bogey-free 65 in R2
COLUMNS
Match-ups Mixer: Week 11
Nov 5
College Football Predictions
Nov 3
Top Receiving Running Backs
Nov 1
Match-ups Mixer: Week 10
Oct 29
Week 9 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 27
Best Red Zone WRs
Oct 27
Match-ups Mixer: Week 9
Oct 22
Week 8 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 19
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Wisconsin up to No.3 in coaches poll
Jones leads USC to critical win over Arizona
Bama LB Wilson (foot) possibly out for season
Dion Hamilton (knee) in danger of being lost
Alabama holds Guice to 71 yards rushing
SMU WR James Proche puts up 7-173-1
Laird crushes Beavers with 214 yards rushing
Rebs QB Ta'amu throws for quartet of scores
Benny Snell turns it up for 176 yards, 3 TD
Rudolph nearly keeps up with Mayfield in loss
Hill runs for 228 in loss to Sooners
Mayfield throws for 598, 5 TDs in Bedlam win
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 11
Nov 4
Late Fitness Check GW11
Nov 3
Stag's Take - Gameweek 11
Nov 2
Sean's Super Subs - Week 11
Nov 2
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW11
Nov 2
AM's Perfect XI - Week 11
Nov 2
The Bargain Hunter - Week 11
Oct 31
FPL Draft Recap - Week 10
Oct 31
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Leighton Baines wins it late for Toffees
Morata leaps to inflict defeat upon Man Utd
Aguero celebrated at Etihad in win v. Arsenal
Lacazette goal not enough for Arsenal at City
Palace knock on door but fail to score
3rd string keeper shines for Spurs in 1-0 win
Alli one of two surprise absentees v Palace
Pressure mounts on Bilic after home defeat
Leicester give injury update on Iborra
Salah's double fires Liverpool to easy win
Late header give Clarets another gritty win
Crouch salvages point for Stoke City
Player Page
A.J. McInerney
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
) / 1/1/2050
Latest News
Recent News
Making his PGA TOUR debut, sponsor invite and World No. 1221 A.J. McInerney rallied for a 4-under-par 37-
30
=67 in the final round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open to wrap on 6-under 278, up eight spots to T10.
The non-member and former UNLV golfer earns a top-10 exemption into this coming week's OHL Classic in Mexico, but apparently will pass for the second stage of Web.com qualifying that starts this Tuesday. After kicking off in 71-70-70, he began T18 on 2-under, one shy of the overnight top 10. Playing out of the sixth-to-last threesome, the Henderson, Nevada, native, who survived last month's mass shooting, landed seven (of 14) fairways and 15 greens in regulation, gaining 2.611 strokes approaching-the-green and 3.637 tee-to-green. He went out in 2-over, outpacing birdie-3 at hole 6 with bogeys at 2, 7 and 8, but came home in blemish-free 6-under, circling 10, 12, 13, 15, 16 and 18, walking off with his long of the day from 30 feet. The 24-year-old recorded 1.533 putts per GIR and -0.406 SG: Putting with 29 total putts.
Nov 5 - 9:34 PM
Nov 5 - 9:34 PM
Sponsor invite McInerney T10 in TOUR debut
Nov 5 - 9:34 PM
Nov 5 - 9:34 PM
More A.J. McInerney Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
S. Strohmeyer
PGA
(565)
2
G. DeLaet
PGA
(547)
3
K. Na
PGA
(528)
4
B. Burgoon
PGA
(513)
5
A. Cejka
PGA
(494)
6
K. Stadler
PGA
(452)
7
T. Woods
PGA
(449)
8
R. Armour
PGA
(440)
9
B. Snedeker
PGA
(432)
10
T. Clark
PGA
(425)
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Headlines
Shriners Open Preview
Oct 31
Oct 31
Patrick Cantlay continues to flirt with the winner's circle and will head to Vegas this week for his tournament debut at the Shriners.
Shriners Open Preview
Oct 31
Oct 31
Expert Picks: Shriners
Oct 31
Oct 31
Rose heists WGC-HSBC by two
Oct 30
Oct 30
Turkish Airlines Open Preview
Oct 30
Oct 30
Expert Picks: WGC-HSBC
Oct 24
Oct 24
WGC-HSBC & SFC Preview
Oct 24
Oct 24
Thomas wins inaugural CJ CUP
Oct 23
Oct 23
WGC-HSBC Champions Preview
Oct 23
Oct 23
GOL Headlines
Sponsor invite McInerney T10 in TOUR debut
Whee Kim R4 66 for career-tying-best P2
Cantlay R4 67; wins Shriners in sudden death
Hadley R4 68 for third straight top-5 finish
Cejka posts -9 with week-low nine-birdie 63
Near miss for Colsaerts; takes 2nd in Turkey
Rose is Turkish champ; has back-to-back wins
Spaun maintains share after third-round 73
Finau climbs to solo 3rd; opens w/ trip-69s
Hossler posts 54h target w/ bogey-free 66
Past champ Laird lowlights MCs at Shriners
Kraft hunting in Vegas w/ bogey-free 65 in R2
