Making his PGA TOUR debut, sponsor invite and World No. 1221 A.J. McInerney rallied for a 4-under-par 37-30=67 in the final round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open to wrap on 6-under 278, up eight spots to T10.

The non-member and former UNLV golfer earns a top-10 exemption into this coming week's OHL Classic in Mexico, but apparently will pass for the second stage of Web.com qualifying that starts this Tuesday. After kicking off in 71-70-70, he began T18 on 2-under, one shy of the overnight top 10. Playing out of the sixth-to-last threesome, the Henderson, Nevada, native, who survived last month's mass shooting, landed seven (of 14) fairways and 15 greens in regulation, gaining 2.611 strokes approaching-the-green and 3.637 tee-to-green. He went out in 2-over, outpacing birdie-3 at hole 6 with bogeys at 2, 7 and 8, but came home in blemish-free 6-under, circling 10, 12, 13, 15, 16 and 18, walking off with his long of the day from 30 feet. The 24-year-old recorded 1.533 putts per GIR and -0.406 SG: Putting with 29 total putts.