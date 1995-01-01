Greyson Sigg turns his attention toward the Sea Island Golf Club for his PGA TOUR debut set to take place at this week's RSM Classic.

The Georgia Bulldog grad cracked the field this week on a sponsor's exemption. While at Georgia he reached the winner's circle four times, good for sixth on UGA's all-time list. After college, he took to the Mackenzie Tour this summer where he posted a 10-for-12 record that included four top 10s. The Augusta native stayed in-state for college and now makes his TOUR debut in his home state, as well. Gamers in deep leagues could give Sigg a look this week if they need a completely off-the-radar sleeper.